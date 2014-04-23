Cinema Sins Tallies The Failures Of Sam Rami’s ‘Spider-Man’

Soon 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' will swing into theaters but there was a time, long ago in 2002, when another Spider-Man ruled the cinema. A time when Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe starred in a pitched technicolor battle before superheroes were injected with a healthy dose of 'realism.' The fine folks over at Cinema Sins shine a light Rami's classic, exposing plot holes large enough to drive the world's most convenient barge through.

