Cinema Sins Tallies The Failures Of Sam Rami’s ‘Spider-Man’

#Tobey MaGuire #Spiderman
04.23.14

Soon 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' will swing into theaters but there was a time, long ago in  2002, when another Spider-Man ruled the cinema. A time when Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe starred in a pitched technicolor battle before superheroes were injected with a healthy dose of 'realism.' The fine folks over at Cinema Sins shine a light Rami's classic, exposing plot holes large enough to drive the world's most convenient barge through. 

