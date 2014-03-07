Cinema Sins Shows Everything Wrong With ‘Indiana Jones’ Crystal Skull

#Indiana Jones
03.07.14 2 Comments

In their on-going series 'Everything Wrong With…' Cinema Sins tries to point out glaring plot or cinematic issues with beloved films. Or in this case, with 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' Honestly, this isn't even everything wrong because that would take at least an hour run-time and leave us all shattered remnants of our former selves. The worst part though? Indiana Jones mentions at least three other adventure during Crystal Skull that would've made better movies than this mess.

So sit back and enjoy nearly fifteen minutes of rage-inducing inaccuracies and unanswered questions. It's Friday, so don't pretend like you've got anything better to do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones
TAGScinema sinsEverything WrongHARRISON FORDIndiana Jonesindiana jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP