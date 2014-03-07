Cinema Sins Shows Everything Wrong With ‘Indiana Jones’ Crystal Skull

In their on-going series 'Everything Wrong With…' Cinema Sins tries to point out glaring plot or cinematic issues with beloved films. Or in this case, with 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' Honestly, this isn't even everything wrong because that would take at least an hour run-time and leave us all shattered remnants of our former selves. The worst part though? Indiana Jones mentions at least three other adventure during Crystal Skull that would've made better movies than this mess.

So sit back and enjoy nearly fifteen minutes of rage-inducing inaccuracies and unanswered questions. It's Friday, so don't pretend like you've got anything better to do.