Cinema Sins Shows Everything Wrong With ‘Indiana Jones’ Crystal Skull

In their on-going series 'Everything Wrong With…' Cinema Sins tries to point out glaring plot or cinematic issues with beloved films. Or in this case, with 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' Honestly, this isn't even everything wrong because that would take at least an hour run-time and leave us all shattered remnants of our former selves. The worst part though? Indiana Jones mentions at least three other adventure during Crystal Skull that would've made better movies than this mess.
So sit back and enjoy nearly fifteen minutes of rage-inducing inaccuracies and unanswered questions. It's Friday, so don't pretend like you've got anything better to do.
The only problem with this movie is that came out in the age of the internet. This generation has no clue what pulp is or even what this installment in particular channels.
It also speaks volumes about people’s ability to indulge Judeo Christian mythology but not Meso American and belief in Bible Magic but not the possibility of Aliens.
Also – Raiders of the Lost Ark has full on Looney Tunes sound effects in it, among other transgressions today’s audience flatly would not tolerate.
Also, this movie came out 6 years ago. There has to be something else to slag on.
While I did have a good laugh watching the video, this guy doesn’t seem to know the difference between real logic and movie logic. And if he’s so hung up on continuity errors and bloopers, perhaps he should visit moviemistakes.com where he’ll find that Crystal Skull ranks 3rd in the Indiana Jones saga in least amount of movie mistakes. Raiders being the least but not my much.