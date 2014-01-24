Cinema Sins Takes On Everything Wrong In ‘Underworld’

01.24.14

Move over ‘Twilight’. The original vampires vs. werewolves with a love triangle was way better on the basis of leather and flawed scientific weapons advancements alone. In order to celebrate the release of ‘I, Frankenstein’, CinemaSins dusted off writer Kevin Grevioux’s first work, ‘Underworld’. Personally, I’m hoping for a cross-over fight between Adam and Selene in the future. After all, there’s nothing that says they AREN’T the same universe.
 

