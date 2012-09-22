Cinemark Theaters sued by victims of Colorado shooting

Three of the victims of the Aurora, Col. shooting have sued Cinemark USA, the owner of the theater, claiming that the theater should have had armed security guards on duty.
On July 20, suspect James Holmes stormed a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” and opened fire in the sold out theater. 12 people were killed and 58 wounded. Holmes surrendered to police in the parking lot, and is currently on trial.
The two lawsuits filed in Denver Friday allege that the crowded event warranted extra security, saying, “although the theater was showing a midnight premier of the movie and was expecting large crowds of people to attend the midnight showing, no security personnel were present for that showing.”
“The lawsuit is based upon Cinemark’s failure to provide for the safety and security of its theater and its patrons,” the victims’ attorney Christina Habas stated in a news release. “Readily available security procedures, security equipment and security personnel would likely have prevented or deterred the gunman from accomplishing his planned assault on the theater’s patrons.”
The suits also specifically notes the theater’s lack of security near the rear exit, which was used by Holmes during the shooting. “The exterior doors to the theater were lacking in any alarm system, interlocking security systems, or any other security or alarm features,” the suit reads.
Cinemark hasn’t issued any official response.
The theater is scheduled to re-open sometime next year.
I don’t think any theater in the world could have expected this ever to happen to hire armed fucking security guards. This is like when people fucking sue over dropping their big mac and slipping on it…
Post a comment…
Absolutely, I’m studying negligence in Australia and under our law the victims wouldn’t succeed because the incident was not reasonabily forseeable and to prevent it happening again would mean every movie shown would have to have armed guards as security. They should turn their attention reforming gun laws instead.
were i am from there are always uniformed armed police officers. not rent a cops but real cops in the theaters especially at premier openings. ~CT
Agreed. I worked for Cinemark and there is no way it can be the theaters fault anymore then the people in the theater not going out and informing anybody about him walking out the exit door. Stupid people just trying to get any money possible.
Fine. Then they shouldn’t be expected to provide armed guards. But I also should not be expected to leave my legally carried handgun in the car as I am forced to do. There is no such thing as a Gun Free Zone. Cinemark’s policy assures that only murderers will be armed in their theatre.
PS. I used to be a theatre manager. We used armed deputy Sheriffs for security. No one got killed and the deputies loved the extra cash.
Realisticly, which theater has armed guards? NONE!
Lots of theatres have armed guards if they are in areas where there is a reasonable expectation that they are necessary to ensure the safety of guests and employees.
I can see both sides to this, I live in denver, this area where theater is is known for trouble. And yes it was a big event. However, when we go to theaters we cherish the old school feeling all will be safe, we don’t even think about security.
This happens and now we look st it in a whole new light, we feel unsafe in a place we should feel safe in.
Is the theater at fault no.
The people suing should get some of the 5 million collected for the victims. Could purple of serial killers have known, should volkswagon be sued because ted bundy liked them. No. thats all I have to say
Nobody should have to go through what these people did.
That does not give them license to be litigious jackasses.
Multiplexes can;t even
Multiplexes can’t even afford to have USHERS in each individual screening room, let alone ARMED GUARDS. A bank can afford to have armed guards. Federal buildings can have armed guards. Expecting a MOVIE THEATER to have armed guards is fucking ludicrous. If this shooting happened in a McDonald’s, would the families of the victims have sued Ronald McDonald?
Exactly…
It happened. It prob never will again, I feel for everyone, but suing the company is not going to right this wrong. people will lose jobs, movie tickets will be 17 dollars, hiring more security. Maybe. Put alarms on exit doors yes, when we go to sporting events they have us open our purse. Problem solved.
They should sue the NRA for owning the balls of everyone in Washington.
Thats just stupid. why would you want to attack something that protects your rights? Some people need to think things through….
I really hate that one of the reasons they’re suing is cause the emergency exit didn’t have an alarm. I worked at an AMC for a long time. NONE of the emergency exits had alarms. We used these doors to move trash for one example. Having an alarm on an emergency exit is more of a hassle for the theater. It would probably be tripped by some asshole kid 90% of the time which would disrupt the film for the audience which then in turn would cause the theater to give out passes/refunds for the interruption.
Any 1L in law school knows this is not a real case. While the theater did owe them a duty it was unreasonable to think that they should have hired security guards. There is absolutely no breach of duty and no real case here
Maybe the federal government should create a TSA-style agency for movie theaters. Pat downs, body cavity searches, take off your shoes, x-ray machines…
Better safe than sorry, right.
Write a comment…[moviecultists.com]
I googled “How easy is it to sneak into a theatre?”
“Three of the victims of the Aurora, Col. shooting have sued Cinemark USA, the owner of the theater, claiming that the theater should have had armed security guards on duty.”
Eye roll. An isolated incident does not necessitate armed guards for normal aspects of our lives. I’ve been to a number of crowed premiers. There were no armed guards and no mass shootings. The only person to blame for this is James Holmes.
If they get one cent, I’ll be disgusted.