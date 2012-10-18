Cinemax’s ‘Banshee’ to premiere in January

The day before Cinemax debuts its latest scripted drama series “Hunted,” the pay cable channel announced the premiere date for the one that will follow it: “Banshee,” which will debut on Friday, January 11 at 10 p.m.

“Banshee,” produced by Alan Ball from “True Blood,” tells the story of master thief Lucas Hood (Anthony Starr), who assumes the identity of the sheriff of Banshee, PA, where he continues working as a crook even as he tries to avoid some gangsters he betrayed years before.

The series co-stars Frankie Faison, Ivana Milicevic, and Ben Cross, among others. Ball is an executive producer, though the lead writers are Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler.