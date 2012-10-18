Cinemax’s ‘Banshee’ to premiere in January

#Banshee
Senior Television Writer
10.18.12 3 Comments

The day before Cinemax debuts its latest scripted drama series “Hunted,” the pay cable channel announced the premiere date for the one that will follow it: “Banshee,” which will debut on Friday, January 11 at 10 p.m.

“Banshee,” produced by Alan Ball from “True Blood,” tells the story of master thief Lucas Hood (Anthony Starr), who assumes the identity of the sheriff of Banshee, PA, where he continues working as a crook even as he tries to avoid some gangsters he betrayed years before.

The series co-stars Frankie Faison, Ivana Milicevic, and Ben Cross, among others. Ball is an executive producer, though the lead writers are Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Banshee
TAGSALAN BALLBANSHEE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP