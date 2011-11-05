Cinejabber: Arkham on the brain

Welcome to Cinejabber, your weekend space to talk about whatever, whenever.
Me? I’ve been playing “Batman: Arkham City.” As in, playing it too much. I have R. Kelly’s “Batman & Robin” track “Gotham City” stuck in my head with “Gotham” replaced by “Arkham.” It’s that bad. But when you’re obsessed with the Bat, I guess it’s to be expected.
It’s a dense game. Perhaps too dense. But it’s a blast and has even sparked an interesting conversation about sexism (I don’t see it, personally, though I’ll admit it leans on a few cliches a bit too much). “Uncharted 3” is sitting on the table, waiting for its turn, and “Assassin’s Creed: Revelations” is dropping in under two weeks. Hopefully I’ll see my fiancee some over the next few months. #dork
(Here are your must-plays for November, by the way.)
Anyway, elsewhere Los Angeles press are getting our first look at “Hugo” this afternoon, after the film dropped in “unfinished” form on NYFF audiences last month. I don’t really have expectations. It’s been a tough film to really gauge sight unseen. I look forward to hearing Marty and company dish on it after the screening, though.
Speaking of Q&As, the “J. Edgar” crowd was on hand for a screening of the film and a LACMA honor for Clint Eastwood last night. I opted out. Too much Hoover in a 24-hour span. But you’ll see reports on that scattered throughout the web today, if you’re interested.
Anyway, I need to head out for “Hugo.” The floor is yours. What have you been up to?
Arkham city is incredible.
I just saw Martha Marcy May Marlene, and I want to know why there isn’t more award buzz, not just for Olsen, but for the editing and directing.
The editing is fantastic, but I’m tempted to give even more credit to Durkin’s screenplay for the brilliant, distinctively original meshing of past and present.
Not that I doubt he does it very effectively, but Durkin certainly isn’t the first person to ever mix past and present in a film.
I have a few friends who have spotted Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara in Austin this weekend. Looks like they are working on Malick’s Lawless there. Sometimes I really miss living in Austin. It’s the only place in Texas where the film industry has any presence.
Anyone know any of the details on Lawless? What it’s about? The cast has me really excited. Glad Gosling is getting to work with Malick.
There are pictures/early speculation on The Playlist site.
That must-play list’s missing Rayman Origins, which will be out on November 15 – such gorgeous animation & graphics, and classic platforming gameplay… can’t wait for it!
Saw 2 movies:
1) Submarine – rented it after seeing the BIFA nominations it got. Very enjoyable. Glad I saw it.
2) Martha Marcy May Marlene – Oh, dear. Just as with Winter’s Bone, I guess these type of films just aren’t my thing. I think Elizabeth Olsen did a great job; ditto Sarah Paulson, Hugh Dancy, John Hawkes, et al. I think the editing was the best aspect of the film.
That said, the film felt so thin. I felt like the whole movie was flashback-paralleled by what’s going on in reality (with Lucy & Tim)-followed by flashback-repeat-flashback-repeat-flashback-repeat.
I guess I wanted much more (more context) than Martha simply behaving strangely around Lucy/Tim, and not telling them where she’s been. Why wouldn’t she tell Lucy/Tim where she’s been at any point of the story? Shame? I dunno. After a promising first hour, I was disappointed in the end.
For what it’s worth, my theater had about 20 people in it. Mostly elderly. And most of them complained loudly during and after the film about wanting their $$ back. Ugh.
My best friend went on a movie marathon today. I wasn’t feeling well so I had to bail. She saw Pedro’s new film and Martha Marcy May Marlene. Haven’t gotten her full reviews, but she liked both.
Watched Black Rain again. Man do I love that movie. Best Zimmer score ever.
No post for the European Film Awards nominations that were announced today? They’re irrelevant to the Oscar race, but still, it’s awards stuff!
I was out all day yesterday, living an actual life for a change. I’ll post something today.
Finally got around to seeing “The Help”. I must admit that I liked it more than I expected, though I had pretty low expectations. I found it perfectly enjoyable, but there were a lot of things that felt tacked on and underdeveloped, namely the Emma Stone boyfriend character (seemed to come out of nowhere) . Also, the Bryce Dallas Howard character is so one-dimensionally unlikeable that she seems to come from another movie altogether, though to her credit she at least makes it fun. The whole female ensemble is top-notch, and Alison Janney was a real scene-stealer.
In terms of the 3 performances getting Oscar buzz, I have to say I wasn’t as wowed by Viola Davis’ performance as everybody else seems to be. She certainly made the character authentic, but it was far from the “hand her the Oscar now” performance many are playing it up to be. Octavia Spencer, on the other hand, was my personal favorite and really livens up the movie whenever she’s onscreen. Same with Jessica Chastain, who would be my other favorite, and the plot thread between their two characters is by far the most compelling stuff in the film ans I would have liked to see a film that focused more on them.
Watched Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow for the first time in many years, and I loved it way more than I remember. It’s genuinely scary, and at times very funny and it captures the feeling of the original story to a tee, even though it branches out so much more to be able to make it into a movie. It should have been nominated for Best Picture and Best Director that year, especially over The Cider House Rules
Hopefully Burton’s Dark Shadows will be more similar to this than Alice.
Don’t bet on it.
The comments from Moretz did say it had a Sleepy Hollow tone
Saw Martha Marcy May Marlene. Almost everyone who’s seen this film has been gushing over Elizabeth Olsen’s performance, and I gladly consider myself one of them :). And I think its editing, cinematography and sound are also commendable. Durkin’s use of tapping/chopping sounds, symbolic objects like a glass of juice, and the characterization of two patriarchs work really well not only in creating smooth transitions but in drawing parallels between the two different environments Martha/Marcy-May puts herself in (though it seems she, a lost soul, has no choice but to). Oscar-wise, I definitely think Olsen has a strong chance of getting a nod. It looks like an actress who plays a complicated young female character has had a good chance at an acting nod, and for this kind of role I think it’ll ultimately come down between Olsen and Mara.
Oh and saw Like Crazy as well. I don’t know why, but I just didn’t find the characters that empathic. I can’t really pinpoint what it was, but some romantic scenes felt a bit put-on. Errr.. I guess I’m just complaining too much, but except I loved Felicity Jones and Jennifer Lawrence, I didn’t really care for it.
We need to get rid of the skip page on this site!!!
I saw Puss In Boots this weekend, did not like it at all. Too corny, no positive elements to talk about.
I saw Transformers 3 last night. Okay. This franchise has gotten a lot of hate (I also thought the second was awful) but this was not that bad. The plot was all over the place as usual, but the final action scene in Chicago is exceptional and the Megan Fox replacement was actually decent. Labeouf had his usual charisma. Is it great? No. Does it deserve Razzie nods? I don’t think so.
Also, is anyone watching the new show Revenge? The show is twisty and exciting and I can’t wait for the next episode in a couple of weeks.
I just finished watching Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven and I honestly wasn’t impressed. It was too slight and WAY too talky. Not as gripping as I expected, and I’ve heard the second one, which I haven’t seen, is even worse. I remember seeing the third one with some friends and I actually enjoyed it. This one was just all right. The editing was fantastic, though.
Yeah, the last 50 minutes was some of the best action put on screen.
Friggin’ love ‘Revenge’. That last episode? Holy crap. My jaw was dropped through the entire episode.
I love “Revenge”, too!
Glad to see some Revenge fans here! I’m a little disappointed that they killed off Frank (his storyline had a lot of potential) but I’m excited that all of the pieces are coming together. Also, the writers need to give that Declan character less screentime in the future. I can’t stand his character anymore.
Did Cars and Cars 2 as a double feature today. First viewing of the latter, and I gotta say it wasn’t nearly as bad as I was expecting given the reviews it got. It’s no doubt a sub-par Pixar movie, but it’s still got enough fun and visuals to make it a pleasant experience.
The first Cars movie I must say grows on me with each viewing. It’ll never reach the pantheon of the others, but it’s got a good heart and plenty of fun. It does help that I’m a total Route 66 nostalgia nut though.. That “Our Town” montage gets me every time.
Uncharted 3 is really good, especially the cargo plane scene. I for one can’t wait for the next Zelda.
Can’t wait to see MMMM, but it doesn’t screen around me until next Friday.
I really loved Take Shelter, suprised nobody is talking about it as much. At least Michael Shannon, one of the best performances of the year. Gona check out martha may this weekend
I saw it a few weeks ago. Shannon was amazing. I’m getting the sense he may get crowded out this year, but that’s just the way it goes in such a competitive year. Only five can get in. But his is with out a doubt one of the best performances I’ve seen this year.
I finally saw “The Skin I Live in” today… and HOLY MOLY. Guy was right in assuring me that I didn’t know too much of the plot going in (I certainly did NOT!). I loved it. I love Almodóvar’s style and direction and trashy melodrama. This is one of the most surprising films of the year. I love that, with his films, you genuinely have no idea what to expect.
I also saw “Martha Marcy May Marlene” today, and I’m on board. Great film. Olsen deserves all the praise she’s been getting. This might be obvious, but I’d like to ask other readers what they make of the ending.
MAJOR SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT
Is that car that’s tailing them at the end (along with that guy she saw on the rock while she was swimming and that night she heard stones being thrown at the house) a reveal that they ARE after her, and are about to reclaim her? Or is it just a manifestation of her paranoia? I’m leaning towards the former, but I’m interested in knowing what others think.
END OF SPOILERS
“Martha Marcy May Marlene” would make an excellent and appropriate — and damn unsettling — double feature with “Take Shelter”.
SPOILERS
I think it was her paranoia. But then, the movie was SO low key about her paranoia (sans the outburst scenes), that I think you could spin the ending any way you want and have absolutely no clue.
END SPOILER
Will Guy be doing his First – Half FYC column again this year? It was one of my favorite columns last awards season, and caused me to have interest in many films I wouldn’t have heard about otherwise.
I’m in the midst of trying to get all those Riddler Trophies, having beaten everything else in the game…it’s a hell of a piece of work, with a nice “wow” ending, I’m hoping there will be some story mode expansions based on how two of the side quests wrap up.
Uncharted on the other hand…I don’t get the hype.
Has anyone seen the Kardashian parody on SNL? It’s hilarious. Check it out here. It’s the third video down. [popwatch.ew.com]
Mery Streep in “The Iron Lady” really does seem to be the performance that is lurking in the shadows with no one having seen it yet. Isn’t it crazy that at this point we still don’t even have a full trailer?
*Meryl
On the new Batman Arkham City i’am trying to get out the chimney
How do I get out of the chimney
Boy, this login thing is kind of annoying.
Anyway, who’s the one that keeps hailing “Rio”? Because of your recommendation, I rented it earlier this week. Not bad. It was colorful, energetic, and fun; and the charm more than made up for the iffy story. Then I saw “Rango” the next day, and that was even better. Given that I’m one of the few people on Earth that thought “Cars 2” was a return to top Pixar form, suddenly the Animated race doesn’t look that bad.
I liked Rio very much. The visuals were great and the story was pretty interesting. The voice work was great, too. However, Rango is better. I’m checking out Winnie the Pooh this week as well, so hopefully it will be as good.
TWC moved Iron Lady to December 30. They still working on it?
Saw “Moneyball” last night. I won’t know for sure until I see it again, as it took me a bit to really settle in, but I think I have a new favorite film of the year. Though I don’t think he’ll ever top his work in “12 Monkeys”, Pitt gives maybe his best lead performance of his career as Beane. I think it’s the most natural and restrained work he’s ever done and that approach suits him well.
Bennett Miller, who’s “Capote” I’ve only seen the first few minutes of, gives the film top quality but restrained cinematic treatment that was unlike the glossy hollywood treatment the trailer depicted. Sorkin’s signature dialogue isn’t given the usual rapid fire treatment and it plays much more naturalistically and I quite liked that. The editing was top notch, especially the documentary-style blending of stock footage (which reminded me a great deal of “Milk”) and Wally Pfister, who seemed like an odd choice to shoot a film like this, really dialed it down and delivered subtle but effective work. Also, a career high for Jonah Hill, who’s dynamite in his scenes opposite Pitt.
It keeps having very good percentage drops at the box office. It’s fared well with the public.
I think it’ll be in the top 5 BP