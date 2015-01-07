‘CITIZENFOUR’ wins big at Cinema Eye Honors documentary awards

In my opinion, there are better documentaries than “CITZENFOUR” in the Oscar race this year. Much better. But to judge by the circuit, they were nary a blip. Really unfortunate, I feel, but a steamroller is a steamroller. Laura Poitros' film dominated tonight's Cinema Eye Honors, which I honestly didn't expect from a group that has spread things a bit in the past and found interesting crevices in the documentary landscape.
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
“CITIZENFOUR”
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Laura Poitras, “CITIZENFOUR”
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
“CITZENFOUR”
Outstanding Achievement in Production
“CITIZENFOUR”
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
(TIE) “20,000 Days on Earth” and “Virunga”
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
“Finding Vivian Maier”
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
“20,000 Days on Earth”
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
(TIE) “Jodorowsky's Dune” and “Particle Fever”
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television
“The Price of Gold”
Spotlight Award
“1971”
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
“The Lion's Mouth Opens”
They couldn’t muster any enthusiasm for LIFE ITSELF? Bastards.
Or the Overnighters? Or Rich Hill? Those two are maybe my favourite films of the year, period.
Hard to believe but the Academy may be the only “hope” is slowing down this blind (“it’s an important Topic!”) CITIZENFOUR train. Now, that the Documentary category is open to all voters, a more lightweight choice could win as SUGARMAN and 20 FEET FROM STARDOM showed.
I think it simply affords the most popular a chance to win. i.e. “CITIZENFOUR.” “Life Itself” could win in that case, but I’m actually thinking it might be a surprise snub in the nominations.
Agree. But, CNN has been running LIFE ITSELF (to decent ratings) this week, right as the final votes are being cast. And, Ebert had a lot of influential friends in the Academy.