‘CITIZENFOUR’ wins big at Cinema Eye Honors documentary awards

01.07.15 4 years ago 5 Comments

In my opinion, there are better documentaries than “CITZENFOUR” in the Oscar race this year. Much better. But to judge by the circuit, they were nary a blip. Really unfortunate, I feel, but a steamroller is a steamroller. Laura Poitros' film dominated tonight's Cinema Eye Honors, which I honestly didn't expect from a group that has spread things a bit in the past and found interesting crevices in the documentary landscape.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and the rest of the circuit at, well, The Circuit.

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
“CITIZENFOUR”

Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Laura Poitras, “CITIZENFOUR”

Outstanding Achievement in Editing
“CITZENFOUR”

Outstanding Achievement in Production
“CITIZENFOUR”

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
(TIE) “20,000 Days on Earth” and “Virunga”

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
“Finding Vivian Maier”

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
“20,000 Days on Earth”

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
(TIE) “Jodorowsky's Dune” and “Particle Fever”

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television
“The Price of Gold”

Spotlight Award
“1971”

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
“The Lion's Mouth Opens”

TAGSCinema Eye HonorsCitizenfourIn Contention

