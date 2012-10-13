Clark Gregg will return as Agent Coulson on ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV show

Agent Coulson lives again.

Clark Gregg will reprise his “Avengers” role as Agent Phil Coulson in the upcoming live-action pilot for “Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which is being written and produced by Joss Whedon.

Marvel revealed the news today at the New York Comic Con, where their head of TV Jeph Loeb talked about the upcoming pilot.

Gregg previously played Coulson in “Iron Man,” its sequel, “Thor” and this summer’s smash hit “The Avengers,” in which he apparently met his fate.

Gregg made a surprise appearance at the Marvel panel to talk about “Ultimate Spider-Man.” A video message as then played, which featured Joss Whedon and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announcing Gregg’s return.

The pilot for “Marvel”s S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-written by Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, and executive produced by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell and Loeb.