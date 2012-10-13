Clark Gregg will return as Agent Coulson on ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV show

#Joss Whedon #Marvel
10.13.12 6 years ago 9 Comments

Agent Coulson lives again. 

Clark Gregg will reprise his “Avengers” role as Agent Phil Coulson in the upcoming live-action pilot for “Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which is being written and produced by Joss Whedon. 

Marvel revealed the news today at the New York Comic Con, where their head of TV Jeph Loeb talked about the upcoming pilot. 

Gregg previously played Coulson in “Iron Man,” its sequel,  “Thor” and this summer’s smash hit “The Avengers,” in which he apparently met his fate.

Gregg made a surprise appearance at the Marvel panel to talk about “Ultimate Spider-Man.” A video message as then played, which featured Joss Whedon and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announcing Gregg’s return.

The pilot for “Marvel”s S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-written by Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, and executive produced by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell and Loeb.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joss Whedon#Marvel
TAGSAGENT COULSONCLARK GREGGJoss WhedonMarvelSHIELDTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP