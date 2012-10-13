Clark Gregg will return as Agent Coulson on ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV show

Agent Coulson lives again.
Clark Gregg will reprise his “Avengers” role as Agent Phil Coulson in the upcoming live-action pilot for “Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which is being written and produced by Joss Whedon.
Marvel revealed the news today at the New York Comic Con, where their head of TV Jeph Loeb talked about the upcoming pilot.
Gregg previously played Coulson in “Iron Man,” its sequel, “Thor” and this summer’s smash hit “The Avengers,” in which he apparently met his fate.
Gregg made a surprise appearance at the Marvel panel to talk about “Ultimate Spider-Man.” A video message as then played, which featured Joss Whedon and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announcing Gregg’s return.
The pilot for “Marvel”s S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-written by Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, and executive produced by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell and Loeb.
So… Life Model Decoy?
Clone? Android? Twin (add goatee for Evil Twin)? Parallel Earth version dropped into “Avengers” movie timeline? Prequel timeline (series vs movie)? Interesting…but makes sense to get a familiar face since Colby Smulders is tied long term to another TV series…
Skrull! He’s got to be a Skrull! (Or, did a Skrull die in The Avengers?)
In flashbacks, right? Right?
That’s what I’m thinking…I have a hard time believing that they would a TV show (especially one that hasn’t even been picked up) to set up major plot points in the universe they’ve created.
My guess is that the series occurs before the first Iron Man movie, which will explain why Nick Fury isn’t in it.
but it could also be set DURING the major events throughout IM1 and 2, Thor, Hulk and sometime after Captain America but before the Avenger…and Agent Coulson supposedly die “off-screen” right?
If your Marvel character isn’t going to get you your own blockbuster movie this ain’t a bad consolation prize.
I can see the budgetary logic in setting it in a pre-super hero marvel universe, but I hate prequels and have zero interest in watching a show that builds up to the events of the first Iron Man movie for 7 (or more)seasons.