Clash members to reunite after 27 years for Gorillaz gig at Coachella

For those of you who missed out on tickets to this weekend’s sold-out Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: get really to feel really bad.

According to the Daily Swarm, Mick Jones and Paul Simonon, guitarist and bassist for The Clash, are going to be taking the stage with Gorillaz this Sunday (April 18) at the Indio, Calif. fest.

For those of you keeping score at home, that would mark the first time the pair had performed together on stage since 1983, when Jones was dismissed from the legendary punk band.

Both had contributed to the Damon Albarn-fronted band’s latest album, “Plastic Beach,” as featured contributors to the title track of that set.

Word is out, too, that Jones and Simonon will aid with KROQ’s “secret” “rehearsal” Gorillaz show at their onsite HQ.

The last time Simonon and Jones recorded together was 1982’s “Combat Rock.” The Clash with Simonon continued on until the mid-’80s until finally disintegrated.

Coachella is famous for its surprise onstage collaborations and surprise guests. A rumored reunion for this year’s, for instance, is Dr. Dre hitting the stage with Jay-Z during his Friday night headlines slot.