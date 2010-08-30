‘Clash of the Titans 2’ gets a ‘Battle’ tested director

“Clash of the Titans” may have been a worldwide blockbuster, but it hardly received the even moderate critical notices Warner Bros. was hoping for. The picture set off a storm of controversy about its ineffective and last minute 2-D conversion process to 3-D becoming the whipping boy for all that could go wrong with the 3-D boom on the big screen. Now, Warner’s is trying to right its mistakes with the inevitable sequel

One way is to improve the script and Warner’s brought in Greg Berlanti (“Green Lantern”), Dan Mazeau (“The Flash”) and David Leslie Johnson (“Red Riding Hood”) to tackle the treatment. With that settled, Mazeau and Johnson are now fleshing out the screenplay.

The second way is to bring a new filmmaker on board. Louis Leterrier helmed the first “Clash” and while no one at the studio or Legendary Pictures would ever admit it, many of the problems with the first picture’s nebulous story structure were because of “The Incredible Hulk” director’s shooting style. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Liebesman has been handed the challenge of saving a potential franchise.

The South African filmmaker is best known for the horror flicks “Darkness Falls” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” but he also helmed the impressive indie thriller “The Killing Room” which debuted at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival. Liebsman also recently wrapped production on Sony Pictures’ “Battle: Los Angeles” which impressed many with an extended preview during July’s 2010 Comic-Con.

No word on when the new “Clash” will begin shooting, but both stars Sam Worthington and Gemma Arterton are expected to return.

