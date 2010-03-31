Clash of the Titans: Sarah Palin vs. LL Cool J

When it comes to public celebrity kerfuffles, Sarah Palin and LL Cool J are two personalities you wouldn’t necessarily expect to be dusting it up, but the rapper and the former Alaska governor are in the midst of a little awkwardness.

On Tuesday, Fox News was proudly promoting the first installment of the Palin-hosted “Real American Stories,” boasting that the premiere would feature guests including Toby Keith, Jack Welch and LL Cool J.

Unfortunately, one person who wasn’t so proud with his involvement was James Todd Smith.

On his Twitter feed, LL carped, “Fox lifted an old interview I gave in 2008 to someone else & are misrepresenting to the public in order to promote Sarah Palin’s Show. WOW.”

So really, LL Cool J’s beef is with Fox News and not with Sarah Palin at all. But really, can you blame Fox News? After all, Ladies love Cool James.

However, Fox News has now removed the LL Cool J segment from the Thursday (April 1) special and issued a derisive statement to Media Bistro’s TVNewser blog

“Real American Stories features uplifting tales about overcoming adversity and we believe Mr. Smith’s interview fit that criteria,” a spokesperson tells TVNewser. “However, as it appears that Mr. Smith does not want to be associated with a program that could serve as an inspiration to others, we are cutting his interview from the special and wish him the best with his fledgling acting career.”

If you’re curious, LL Cool J’s “fledgling acting career” dates back to “Krush Groove” in 1985. His credits include “Halloween H20,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “Any Given Sunday,” “Charlie’s Angels” and the long series run of “In the House.” He currently stars in “NCIS: Los Angeles,” the season’s most watched new program.

We eagerly await LL Cool J’s response, hopefully in battle-rap form.

His latest tweet? “Nobody can bring you peace but yourself.”

Probably unrelated.



