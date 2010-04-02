Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard announce tour together

Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard have announced they are going on tour together this summer. Setting off in Asheville, N.C. on July 23, the stint will take the pair through mostly the Midwest and East Coast, with a couple stops on the West Coast and Southwest.

Aiken was runner-up and Studdard the winner of Season 2 on “American Idol” back in 2003, a close race. They can be expected to perform solo and with each other on this tour.

“I couldn’t ask for a better tour mate. To be able to share the stage with him again is so exciting,” said Aiken in a statement.

“The relationship that we have built over these past eight years will definitely translate into a great show for our fans. And I’m really looking forward to singing the timeless classics every night,” said Studdard.

This marks their first-ever tour together as just the two.

Clay Aiken’s last studio album was 2008’s “On My Way Here,” though he did release a “Best Of” compilation last year. Studdard’s was 2009’s “Love Is.”

Here are Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard’s current tour dates:

Jul. 23: Asheville, NC (Biltmore Estates)

Jul. 24: Jacksonville, FL (Florida Theater)

Jul. 25: Melbourne, FL (King Center For Arts)

Jul. 26: Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

Jul. 29: Snoqualmie WA (Mountain View Plaza)

Jul. 31: Reno, NV (Silver Legacy Casino)

Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA (Club Nokia)

Aug. 3: Milwaukee, WI (Potowanami Casino)

Aug. 5: Windsor, ON (Caesar’s)

Aug. 6: Chautauqua NY (Chautauqua Institution Amphitheatre)

Aug. 7: Mashantucket, CT (MGM Grand Foxwoods)

Aug. 8: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theater)

Aug. 10: Hampton Beach, NH (HB Casino)

Aug. 11: New York, NY (Hammerstein)

Aug. 12: Verona, NY (Turning Stone Casino)

Aug. 13: Hammond, IN (Horseshoe)

Aug. 14: Biloxi, MS (Beau Rivage)