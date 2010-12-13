Clean sweep as ‘Social Network’ wins best picture from New York Film Critics

The New York Film Critics Circle announced their annual year-end awards and, surprise, “The Social Network” came out on top once again.

David Fincher was named best director and the drama was rewarded with best picture from the prestigious cinefile group. More intriguing, however, was the three wins for “The Kids Are All Right.” The Los Angeles based dramedy won best actress for Annette Bening, best supporting actor for Mark Ruffalo and best screenplay for director Lisa Chodelenko and Stuart Blumberg. Melissa Leo won best supporting actress for her work in “The Fighter” and Colin Firth duplicated his LAFCA win for best actor for “The King’s Speech.”

This has been quite a month for Sony Pictures and Scott Rudin’s hit drama. “Network” has now won best picture from the National Board of Review, the Boston Film Critics, the Los Angeles Film Critics and the NYFCC. It’s rare that one film dominates a nation’s film reviewers such as “Network” has so far, but “L.A. Confidential” scored the same set of wins only to lose the Oscar and Golden Globe for best picture to “Titanic.” Is there an iceberg ahead for “Social Network”? The studios behind “The King’s Speech,” “Inception” and “True Grit” hope so, but whether they can truly put up a fight remains to be seen.

Here is a complete list of this year’s winners.

Best Film:

“The Social Network”

Best Director:

David Fincher, “The Social Network”

Best Screenplay:

Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, “The Kids Are All Right”

Best Actress:

Annette Bening, “The Kids Are All Right”

Best Actor:

Colin Firth, “The King”s Speech”

Best Supporting Actress:

Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mark Ruffalo, “The Kids Are All Right”

Best Cinematography:

Matthew Libatique, “Black Swan”

Best Animated Film:

“The Illusionist“

Best Non-Fiction Film:

“Inside Job”



Best Foreign Language Film:

“Carlos”

Best First Feature:

“Animal Kingdom”

