Clive Owen being eyed for ‘RoboCop’ role after Hugh Laurie exits

Hugh Laurie has exited “RoboCop.”

The “House” star was set to play one of the head creators of the cyborg police officer in the upcoming remake of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 sci-fi hit, but has left the project.

MGM is currently searching for a replacement, with Clive Owen reportedly being one of the contenders, according to Deadline.

“RoboCop,” directed by Joe Padilha (“Elite Squad”), stars “The Killing’s” Joel Kinnaman in the title role, alongside Samuel L.Jackson, Gary Oldman, Jackie Earle Haley, Abbie Cornish and Jay Baruchel.

The original starred Peter Weller as a Detroit cop who is turned into a machine-man after being shot up by ruthless gangsters in the near future.

Owen was recently seen in “The Killer Elite” and “The Intruders.” He also starred opposite Nicol Kidman in the HBO miniseries “Hemingway & Gellhorn.” Owen will also reprise his role as Dwight in Robert Rodriguez’s “Sin City” sequel.