Clooney and Affleck bring ‘Argo’ to Hollywood

BEVERLY HILLS – After triumphant screenings at Telluride and Toronto, Warner Bros. held the official Los Angeles premiere for Ben Affleck’s “Argo” at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater Thursday night and it had to be characterized as a rousing success.
Fighting off a cold, Affleck introduced the film by thanking his cast and the studio, but more importantly, gave a big shout out to screenwriter Chris Terrio. In fact, Affleck humbly noted that most directors come onto a project and expect to give the script a once over. Producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov gave him the heads up that maybe he should meet with Terrio before going down that road. He might be pleasantly surprised. Affleck was so impressed he gave huge props to Terrio saying he couldn’t have made the movie without him (when was the last time you heard a director give that much love to his screenwriter?). Affleck also introduced four of the house guests who were able to make the premiere as well as Tony Mendez, the real-life CIA agent who coordinated their escape and won the agency’s intelligence star for his work. Mendez respectfully received the loudest ovation before the film began.
The picture, which has already been lauded by myself, Kris Tapley and Drew McWeeny respectively, played like gangbusters to the industry crowd. As you’d expect, he Hollywood jokes got big laughs, but just like it’s previous premieres there was huge applause for a key moment at the end of the film. It’s a credit to Affleck and editor William Goldenberg (“Heat,” “Seabiscuit,” “Gone Baby Gone”) that audiences continue to be captivated and on the edge of their seats considering the event’s outcome is public knowledge.
At the swank after party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Affleck, Clooney, Heslov and executive producer Graham King all worked the room along with stars Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Adrienne Barbeau and Clea DuVall among others. Some of the notable guests included Jon Favreau, Kevin Smith, Casey Affleck, the always stunning Jennifer Garner. No doubt, just the first of many such celebrations for “Argo” over the upcoming awards season.
“Argo” opens nationwide on Oct. 12.
I still think “Argo” is the frontrunner at this point, if only because “Silver Linings Playbook” won’t get much tech support and is likely to receive a lot of “what’s the big deal?” backlash. Even looking ahead, it’s easy to imagine “Lincoln” and “Les Miz” having vocal detractors. I’m not saying “Argo” will win Best Picture (it’s still too early to be predicting winners, I think), but I do think it’s the safest bet as of right now for a Picture/Director combo, as opposed to a Picture nomination in the 5-10 slots but no Director nod (which could happen for “Silver Linings,” “Les Miz,” and “Lincoln”).
I think this year is shaping up similarly to 2003 and 2007 where there really was no slam dunk frontrunner up until the end. Lots of time to go though.
I seem to recall 2003 being a pretty easy call with “Return of the King,” although I don’t remember how early in the year people were predicting it for the win. I remember “Cold Mountain” looked like an early frontrunner on paper, but I’m fairly sure “Return of the King” was considered a potential frontrunner from the start. Anyway, I do get your overall point, and I agree that it’s probably going to be that kind of year too. It may even end up like 2006 when there was no bona fide frontrunner even up through the very end.
I assume Ellwood was refering to the ceremonies held in those years, ie the years “Chicago” and “The Departed” won. I’d disagree though and say “Chicago” was a major frontrunner suddenly weakened at the 11th hour by that surprising “Pianist” surge. Anyway, I think and hope this will be a BP race as volatile as the 06/07 one, with “Argo” looking most like “The Departed” of those in contention (and SLP as the “Little Miss Sunshine”). Think it’s between this and “Life of Pi” at the moment.