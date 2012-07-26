‘Cloud Atlas’ unleashes a six-minute long trailer with plenty of Tom Hanks and Halle Berry

This year, while I was at the Cannes Film Festival, there was one movie that I was in an absolute frenzy to see, even though it wasn’t actually playing as part of the festival. I kept hearing mention of marketplace screenings that were held for international distributors, and I did everything I could to sneak into one of them.
And why wouldn’t I be interested? After all, it’s based on a great novel by David Mitchell, it’s directed by Andy and Lana Wachowski and Tom Tykwer, and it’s got a big sprawling cast that includes Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Jim Sturgess, Doona Bae, and Ben Whishaw. There are very few big studio movies I’m more interested in or excited about than “Cloud Atlas,” so it was crushing to have to leave Cannes admitting defeat, the film still resolutely unseen by me.
Whenever I talked to someone who did get a chance to see it, though, the word was strong and fascinating. It sounded like they had put together something really special and, yes, ambitious, and I’ve been practically manic about it ever since. When it was announced as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, I was thrilled, and now we’ve got our first formal look at the movie courtesy of a much longer than normal trailer that Warner Bros. created specifically for online. There are MPAA rules about how long a movie trailer in the theater can be, so don’t expect to get a six minute trailer in front of “The Dark Knight Rises” or anything else, but enjoy this sprawling, gorgeous introductory piece that does a good job of showing how they’ve taken Mitchell’s impossible-to-film book and, somehow, filmed it.
The book tells a series of stories that are interrelated, but not in the ways you might think. It’s impressive to see that even in this short reel of footage, there’s already a sense of how they’re tying the stories together onscreen, and a big part of that is by having the same actors playing different roles in each of the stories. Extensive prosthetic make-up and elaborate special effects are involved, so you’ll get to see Hugo Weaving play a deranged figment of someone’s imagination, a sadistic nurse at a nursing home, and even a Korean man. You’ll get to see Halle Berry romance Tom Hanks after the end of the world, and you’ll get to see her as a white woman in our distant past, and you’ll see Hanks play a Vinnie Jones-style British tough guy as well as an explorer and, yes, one of the last humans on Earth.
And if you’d like to hear a little bit about why they’ve all approached the film this way, Apple’s got more than just the trailer up today. They also put up a special piece with Tom Tykwer, Lana Wachowski, and Andy Wachowski all explaining their approach to the movie. This is the first official behind-the-scenes anything I’ve seen with Lana Wachowski speaking about how the project came together, and I love that she’s comfortable enough now to speak for her film. Looking at this six minute preview, it seems perfectly fitting that this is the first time we’ve actually seen the name “Lana Wachowski” in the credits of a film. After all, this movie deals with the nature of identity and with the way one soul can take on many different forms over time.
It’s a safe bet that when the film has its first screening at the Toronto Film Festival in September, I’ll be in that audience, and I will absolutely have a review for you that night. In the meantime, this footage has set a tone and made a promise, and I am excited to see if the finished film will live up to that.
“Cloud Atlas” starts caving in skulls everywhere on October 26, 2012.
An amazing trailer. Now officially excited. My only hesitation is I feel like I’ve seen someone pull off this sort of “multiple timelines coming together” thing in the amazing FISH STORY. My concern is that I’ll be unable to shake the comparison. Whatever, this looks mesmerizing and I’ll be there to support it whenever it gets released.
As someone who wants to see the film, this is a compelling trailer. If I were someone who knew nothing about it and wanted to find out more, this would be a waste of six minutes. I still want to see the film, but that trailer gives me no idea what it’s about.
I have to disagree. The reaction online so far — much of it from people who had no clue about the movie being made and had never heard of the novel let alone read it — has been overwhelmingly positive. I, personally, had only loosely been aware of the film, which is to say that I can vaguely recall some announcements about it during various parts of production but I’d really kept it all but off of my radar. This trailer absolutely hooked me and, while I still know very little about it, it’s got my money.
If anything, this trailer was a reaffirmation of the immense and engaging power of film. That, by itself, made it far from a waste. From what I’m seeing of the response, I’m not alone in that assessment.
I second Playhouse’s comments. Even though I knew peripherally about the novel’s story structure, this film wasn’t on my radar. Now it has moved to the very top.
I agree with Velocityknown. I had no real idea about this at all and I still don’t. To me the trailer was a long confusing mess. Not to say the final product won’t be good of course. I think I was supposed to have the same reaction I had to “The Fountain” trailer, which was “I’m not entirely sure what that was but I am definitely intrigued.” Instead, I had the “Tree of Life” trailer reaction which was “yep, there’s a bunch of shots of things.”
I saw a test screening of Cloud Atlas in Pasadena the same week they screened it at Cannes. As good as the movie is (and it’s really good) I was curious as to how Warners was going to sell it. That trailer does a pretty effective job of explaining what the film is going to be. And the Hanks as Vinne Jones bit is brief but good God it’s spectacular. Jim Broadbent owns this thing though.
drew, I was also at this Pasadena screening in May and agree, it is indeed a very good movie. It’s wild and ambitious and very funny (Broadbent is amazing), and for a movie that switches genre every few minutes, it’s smooth, swift, and always entertaining. Great editing all around. The Make-Up FX are kinda tacky and distracting sometimes, but it doesn’t really matter. The film really works, and the Wachowskis and Tykwer deserve major props for pulling it off.
Can’t wait to see it. I am impressed.
Still think they should have gone to Comic-Con. This audience would have ate it up.
Oh I get it, you’re making a comment on the “nature of identity.” Just like how Drew said that is what the movie does.
Or you’re just two different people with the same name.
This is the biggest Oscar bait I’ll see in my lifetime. I’m not so sure a coherent story can be told with all of this.
The King’s Speech is Oscarbait. Titanic is Oscarbait. Oscarbait is conservatively made, conventional stuff targeted at people who are not looking for something new but a spin on the old. A movie spanning six different genres including dystopian sci-fi and conspiracy thriller, with heavily metaphysical and philosophical ideas and actors playing several different roles is an ambitious risk. That is the very antithesis of Oscarbait.
No, an Oscar bait is a movie that is made with obvious intentions of being a strong contender during the award seasons. You can’t have a much bigger bait than having a bunch of movie stars, in many different period costumes in an epic movie with a tagline that says wverything in life is connected. It’s like 5 different Oscar baits rolled into one.
That said, I don’t think “Oscar bait” necessarily means bad or a lack of artistic ambition; I’m hoping the film will be good. It’s just that no one would make me believe that any studio would have green lighted this film if they didn’t thought they could be big during the Oscars.
The funny thing about what you’re saying is that NO STUDIO GREENLIGHTED THIS MOVIE. Every studio actually rejected it as undoable. Tykwer and the Wachowskis went ahead and found financing from abroad, German and Asian money mostly. This is, in fact, an INDEPENDENT film – maybe one of the biggest budgeted independent films ever made? – that Warner Bros agreed to distribute. They couldn’t get it done in the studio system. It was certainly not made with “obvious intentions of being a strong contender during the awards seasons” but clearly a passion project for all directors involved.
If they truly wanted to make an Oscarbait movie, they would have went for something far more conventional because the Academy, in case you haven’t noticed, DOES NOT like far out movies like this or The Fountain or Southland Tales, etc that mix in sci-fi elements (not saying either of the last two are good but just as an example).
Also, sorry for the caps – just meant to emphasize those parts but it came off more shouty than I meant it to be when reading it all back. And “greenlighted” should be “greenlit” but I couldn’t edit the post after the fact.
I did not know that this was an independant movie. I understant your point of view better even though I still don’t agree with it. I was reacting to the trailer which, to me, felt a lot like a “for your consideration” trailer somebody would try to cut during awards season. It made me think of Kimmel’s “Movie: The Movie” a bit.
Hm. Don’t know if I like the “actors playing different roles in each timeline” because it seems that to do this they’ve changed the ages and natures of several of those characters (Hanks’s and Berry’s characters appear to be the biggest offenders). Oh well. I suppose it’s a miracle this novel was made into a film at all.
Must say that Whishaw is perfect casting, though. Had him in my mind’s eye the whole time I was reading that part of the book.
Really great stuff, and I’m so happy Lana didn’t shy away from the camera.
Any idea how long the runtime is, Drew? I know the script came in at around 230 pages, but I can’t imagine WB is releasing a nearly 4 hour movie.
164min.
They were contractually obligated to submit a 150min movie, but they overshot it. WB liked what they saw, apparently, and didn’t force the excision. :)
Nice to see some filmmakers (and writers) still aiming high.
This trailer is pretty inspiring. Made so even more by Lana’s appearance to help promote it.
“Looking at this six minute preview, it seems perfectly fitting that this is the first time we’ve actually seen the name “Lana Wachowski” in the credits of a film.”
Obviously I get the point you’re making, but technically won’t this also be the first time we see the name “Andy Wachowski” in the credits of a film, since they previously always credited themselves collectively as “The Wachowski Brothers”?
Oops, forgot about their producer credits. Never mind.
I’m quite a fan of the ambition of Aronofsky’s The Fountain. It looks like this film will attempt to one-up it and then some. LOVE stuff like this. It can really sweep you away.
Any word on a run time?
2 beautiful trailers based on novels this week!
Loved reading this, the language the author takes on for each time period or character was so fun to read.
If there is one overarching theme that comes to mind regarding everything about this film it’s “ambitious”!
Can’t wait to sit in the theatre and soak up what ever these 3 have put together for us.
Got chills seeing those characters and this story brought to life, even just in the trailer. As you said Drew, I hope it lives to it’s promise!
Also, love the use of M83 in the trailers soundtrack! Have been a fan for a while, caught him live earlier in the year and was blown away.
Would love to see him make an attempt at a film soundtrack – I think it’d be different but beautiful in a ‘Vangelis’ kind of way.
Dyikini – actually, funny you mention that but Joseph Kosinski (Tron Legacy) has asked M83 to score his next film (the sci-fi movie Oblivion with Tom Cruise).
Can’t wait to see what he comes up with.
Haha there you go!
I’ve seen a LOT of live music and I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything quite like M83.
His music (particularly the last album) creates this mega-wall of sounds that just fit perfectly together. It translated perfectly to the live stage with live instruments & vocals. Can’t wait to go again and recommend anyone who has a chance to do so as well).
Anyway, that’s awesome! haha
Dyikini – I’m actually going to be seeing M83 for the first time next Saturday :p with Justice. I’m pumped for the show :)
Go Lana! Giving the fanboys their first identifiable trans figure!
As for the film? You guys, Cloud Atlas has THEMES! So many surface themes I’m not sure I can keep up.