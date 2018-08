“Anchorman 2’s” all-media takeover continues (quite appropriately) with a Funny or Die video, and it features CNN anchors Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer and Chris Cuomo talking about their mustachioed fellow newsman, Ron Burgundy. And it should really come as no surprise that they find him to be kind of a prick, even by news anchor standards.

But hey, how many Dodge Durangos has Anderson Cooper ever sold?

Follow RIOT on Twitter