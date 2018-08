Hey, remember “Too Many Cooks”?

CNN is hoping that you do, with an election-themed parody that features about half of the song accompanied with photos of various candidates for the 2016 presidential election and other assorted Washington power players.

It lacks Smarf, a serial killer, and a name (or human) remotely as cool as Gywdion Lashlee-Walton, but if you want that earworm back in your head whenever you watch election coverage, enjoy: