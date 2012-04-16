What you missed at Coachella this weekend

The 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival has promised two weekends of the identical lineup; this first weekend has now transpired, so attendees next weekend can now know what it is they can expect.

Headliners Radiohead, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and the Black Keys had some highlights for fans in Indio, Calif., over April 13-15, with many of the whole weekend’s performances livestreamed on YouTube.

Below are some highlights.



Eminem, Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and other special guests dropped by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre‘s West Coast love-in on Sunday night, but no cameo was more odd than Tupac Shakur. That’s right: the deceased rapper did, in fact, show up in hologram form — stories high when he was on the JumboTron — “rapping” on “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” and “Gangsta Party.” From the video, the likeness and technology is impressive to the extreme.

Celebrating landmark album “The Chronic,” Dre eagerly explored both his and Snoop’s long history, from “Ain’t Nothin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” “Gin & Juice” and even a cover of “Jump Around.” Em was around for “I Need a Doctor,” “Forgot About Dre” and “Til I Collapse.” [Billboard]

Radiohead‘s big news is that Thom Yorke has a ponytail. Besides that, they ultimately did make a full-length concert stream, available in its entirety below. The band tackled much of their new set “The King of Limbs” plus managed in some classics like “Karma Police” and “Paranoid Android.” Check out the whole setlist here.

The Black Keys were bumped to a big top bill with this year’s fest, so it was appropriate, too, that it coincided with another big milestone: It was drummer Patrick Carney’s birthday. The band played a straight-forward set on Friday night amidst dreary muggy desert weather. It brightened up with a gigantic disco ball as Dan Auerbach tackled falsetto-laden “Everlasting Light.” [MTV]

Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and his big backing band stuck it straight with songs from “For Emma, Forever Ago” and the newest self-titled set. But Vernon’s big change is that he said see-ya to his famous beard. Indio, Calif., after all, is pretty hot.

At the Drive-In played their second reunion show, and played no new songs. One piece of banter: “Urban Outfitters is the Costco of the youth culture.” [Pitchfork]

+ Did you know Pulp almost played Coachella 2011 instead? [L.A. Times]

+ Azealia Banks put three good things together: a cover Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie,” then her hit “212,” then Prodigy’s “Firestarter.”

+ Danny Brown welcomed special guest Kendrick Lamar and Danny Brown on to his stage.

+ Swedish House Mafia had more pyrotechnics than [insert explosion sound].

+ Celebrities like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Pierce Brosnan, Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto, Lindsay Lohan (!!) and, of course The Hoff could be seen running around and backstage. Ri-Ri also crashed the stage to perform during Calvin Harris’ set.

+ Adam Levine wanted you to know that Adam Levine wasn’t at Coachella.