Weekend 1 of Coachella 2013 ran over these last three days, and there’s photos to prove it: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wu-Tang Clan, Modest Mouse, Phoenix, The Lumineers, The xx and more rocked the various stages in Indio, Calif., from April 12-14.

They’ll do it all again next weekend, April 19-21, for Weekend 2 of the identical fest and lineup. Both fest weekends are sold out.

Check out pics from Of Monsters And Men, Rodriguez and some excited attendees.