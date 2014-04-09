Coachella 2014 adds Pixies and Julian Casablancas, reveals schedule

04.09.14 4 years ago

Pixies and the Strokes' frontman Julian Casablancas have each been added to the Coachella lineup. The festival has released the set times for the upcoming first weekend, which you can check out here.

Pixies and Casablancas will play the Mojave tent on Saturday, with the former going on at 8:50 pm and the latter at 5:05 pm. 

Both acts will bring new material to their sets. Pixies” new album, “Indie Cindy,” is set for release on April 29. It will be the band”s first full-length since 1991's “Trompe le Monde.” Casablancas is working on a follow up to his 2009 album, “Phrazes For the Young.” Watch his new album teaser video below.

TAGScoachella 2014Coachella scheduleIndie CindyJULIAN CASABLANCASpixiesthe strokes

