Arcade Fire, Outkast, Muse headlining Coachella 2014

Arcade Fire, Outkast and Muse lead the marquee for the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, held mirror weekends on April 11-13 and April 18-20 in Indio, Calif.

Queens of the Stone Age, LordeFatboy Slim, Beck, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, reunited The Replacements, Ellie Goulding, Girl Talk, Broken Bells, Neutral Milk Hotel, Nas, Haim, Pharrell Williams, Disclosure, The Knife, Lana Del Rey, Pet Shop Boys and more help to fill out the bill. General tickets go on sale in two days, on Jan. 10, though a previous early bird sale is responsible for the majority of ticket sales so far; only VIP passes remain for Weekend 2, and Weekend 1 buyers must purchase with a shuttle combo, prices all starting at $375 for the three-day fest.

As with other years, Coachella boasts a big reunion, with Andre 3000 and Big Boi combining again. Revolt.tv and Billboard reported all the way back in November that their appearance was confirmed, though Coachella promoter Goldenvoice remained mum at the time. The hip-hop/pop duo has been on hiatus since 2007 with each going their own way for solo, guest-spot (ahem, and acting) careers.

The Replacements, as previously reported, have also been doing the reunion waltz; the rock troupe, Outkast and Neutral Milk Hotel join acts like Blur, the Pixies, Rage Against the Machine and even a posthumous “hologram” of Tupac with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg that have reformed in or around the springtime festival.

This is also the third year Coachella has taken over two weekends at the Polo Grounds in the California desert, with each weekend touting the exact same lineup with very few exceptions. It is one of the earliest and largest American music festivals of the year.

Blur, the Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phoenix, the xx, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Wu-Tang Clan and the Postal Service were among the biggest names from last year’s event.

Here is the lineup for the double-weekend Coachella fest:



Read more at https://uproxx.com/hitfix/outkast-to-headline-coachella-2014-sources-say/ Blur and Stone Roses reunited and made Coachella’s two weekends their only U.S. dates. Pixies, Rage Against The Machine and Pavement have all reformed to play the festival.



Read more at https://uproxx.com/hitfix/outkast-to-headline-coachella-2014-sources-say/ Blur and Stone Roses reunited and made Coachella’s two weekends their only U.S. dates. Pixies, Rage Against The Machine and Pavement have all reformed to play the festival.



Read more at https://uproxx.com/hitfix/outkast-to-headline-coachella-2014-sources-say/ Blur and Stone Roses reunited and made Coachella’s two weekends their only U.S. dates. Pixies, Rage Against The Machine and Pavement have all reformed to play the festival.

Friday, April 11 and 18: OutKast, the Knife, the Replacements, Broken Bells, Zedd, Girl Talk, Ellie Goulding, Chromeo, Haim, Neko Case, AFI, Martin Garrix, Bonobo, Bryan Ferry, the Glitch Mob, the Afghan Whigs, the Cult, Bastille, Flume, Aloe Blacc, Jagwar Ma, A$AP Ferg, Grouplove, Woodkid, Carnage, Shlohmo, Gareth Emery, Michael Brun, MS MR, Kate Nash, Hot Since 82, Damian Lazarus, GOAT, Nina Kraviz, Anthony Green, Duke Dumont, the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Solomun, ZZ Ward, Anti-Flag, Caravan Palace, Flatbush Zombies, Deorro, Waxahatchee, Title Fight, Davide Squilace, DJ Falcon, Dum Dum Girls, Austra, Tom Odell, Dixon, Wye Oak, Crosses, Mako, the Preatures, the Bots, Gabba Gabba Heys

Saturday, April 12 and 19: Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, Skrillex, Pharrell Williams, Lorde, Foster the People, Pet Shop Boys, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, Fatboy Slim, Nas, Kid Cudi, the Head and the Heart, Sleigh Bells, Cage the Elephant, City and Colour, Crvrches, Dillon Francis, Capital Cities, the Naked and Famous, Temples, Mogwai, Warpaint, Solange, Washed Out, Future Islands, Ty Segall, Darkside, Banks, Tiga, Bombay Bicycle Club, Holy Ghost!, Netsky, RL Grime, Galantis, Foxygen, White Lies, Graveyard, the Internet, Laura Mvula, the Dismemberment Plan, Headhunterz, Blood Orange, GTA, TJR, Cajmere, Guy Gerber, Nicole Moudaber, MAKJ, Bear Hands, the Magician, Young & Sick, Unlocking the Truth, Saints of Valory, Carbon Airways, UZ, Syd Arthur, Bicep, Drowners

Sunday April 13 and 20: Arcade Fire, Beck, Calvin Harris, Neutral Milk Hotel, Disclosure, Lana Del Rey, Motorhead, Alesso, Duck Sauce, Little Dragon, Beady Eye, Flosstradamus, the Toy Dolls, the 1975, Adventure Club, Big Gigantic, Chance the Rapper, Laurent Garnier, Krewella, Rudimental, STRFKR, Fishbone, Trombone Shorty, AlunaGeorge, Art Department, Flight Facilities, Frank Turner, John Newman, Maceo Plex, Superchunk, Bombino, Daughter, Bad Manners, Surfer Blood, Lee Burridge, Poolside, Classixx, Showtex, James Vincent McMorrow, Bo Ningen, Aeroplane, Ratking, Jhene Aiko, J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Factory Floor, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Anna Lunoe, the Martinez Brothers, Scuba, John Beaver

