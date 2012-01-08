Coachella line-up coming this week. Will Radiohead and Black Keys be on the bill?

Goldenvoice

Look for Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to announce its 2012 line up very soon. The festival changed its Twitter feed photo to a screen stating “Next Week” on Friday. Plus, over the last several days, the festival has been teasing potential acts via linking to their videos.

So far, we”ve gotten and ever since then has been posting videos of potential bands who could play the fest. So far, we”ve gotten videos from Jimmy Cliff, Azealia Banks, Araab Muzik, Breakbot and, just a few minutes ago, Housse de Racket.

They”ve been followed by #Coachella2012. That”s a pretty big hint.

As we previously announced, Coachella is expanding to two weekends this year, April 13-15 and April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. Unlike other festivals that span two weekends, such as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Coachella will feature the same acts over other weekends. In other words, same line-up, same art, same place, same vendors, different attendees

As always, the rumors have been flying fast and furious about potential headliners with perennial Coachella attempted spoiler Monklish suggesting Florence + the Machine, Radiohead, the Black Keys, The Shins, a reformed Pulp, and the Civil Wars are among the acts on the bill.

Whom would you like to see at Coachella?

