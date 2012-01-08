Coachella line-up coming this week. Will Radiohead and Black Keys be on the bill?

#Azealia Banks
01.08.12 6 years ago

Goldenvoice

Look for Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to announce its 2012 line up very soon. The festival changed its Twitter feed photo to a screen stating “Next Week” on Friday. Plus, over the last several days, the festival has been teasing potential acts via linking to their videos.

So far, we”ve gotten and ever since then has been posting videos of potential bands who could play the fest. So far, we”ve gotten videos from Jimmy Cliff, Azealia Banks, Araab Muzik, Breakbot and, just a few minutes ago, Housse de Racket.

They”ve been followed by #Coachella2012. That”s a pretty big hint.

As we previously announced,  Coachella is expanding to two weekends this year, April 13-15 and April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. Unlike other festivals that span two weekends, such as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Coachella will feature the same acts over other weekends.  In other words, same line-up, same art, same place, same vendors, different attendees

As always, the rumors have been flying fast and furious about potential headliners with perennial Coachella attempted spoiler Monklish suggesting Florence + the Machine, Radiohead, the Black Keys,  The Shins, a reformed Pulp, and the Civil Wars are among the acts on the bill.

Whom would you like to see at Coachella?

Follow me on Twitter @HitfixMelinda

Around The Web

TOPICS#Azealia Banks
TAGSAraab Muzikazealia banksBreakbotcoachellaHousse de RacketJimmy Cliff

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP