Coachella sets 2013 festival dates

Coachella has revealed its dates for the 2013 fest: April 12-14 and April 19-21.

This signals that organizers were obviously pleased with the results of having the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival span over two weekends for the first time this year. The weekends featured identical lineups; in 2013, they will likely do the same.

Tickets go on sale Thursday — that’s right, May 17, just a couple of days away. It will again be held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

Coachella 2012 sold out in the middle of January this year, only three days after it announced the lineup. Several different kinds of packages and early-bird pricing was made available. You can check out what will be made available this week via the event’s website.

Radiohead, the Black Keys and Dr. Dre with Snoop Dogg (and holographic Tupac) helped to headline this past April’s fest.