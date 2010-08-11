Coachella sets its 2011 dates: April 15-17

#Jay Z #Kanye West
08.11.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

It seems like the 2010 Coachella was only yesterday, but it”s already time to mark the 2011 dates on your calendar. The 2011 edition will take place April 15-17, 2011 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

The speculation has already begun on potential headliners. The Los Angeles Times” Todd Martens is rooting for Blur, Kanye West and Outkast.

As you know, in a season of disasterous tours, multi-artist festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Coachella have provided bright spots. Coachella, which featured Gorillaz, Jay-Z and Thom Yorke”s side project, drew more than 80,000 attendees per day.

Who should headline Coachella 2011?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSapril 15BLUEcoachellaCoachella 2011empire polo groundsGORILLAZJay ZKanye West

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP