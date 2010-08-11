Coachella sets its 2011 dates: April 15-17

It seems like the 2010 Coachella was only yesterday, but it”s already time to mark the 2011 dates on your calendar. The 2011 edition will take place April 15-17, 2011 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

The speculation has already begun on potential headliners. The Los Angeles Times” Todd Martens is rooting for Blur, Kanye West and Outkast.

As you know, in a season of disasterous tours, multi-artist festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Coachella have provided bright spots. Coachella, which featured Gorillaz, Jay-Z and Thom Yorke”s side project, drew more than 80,000 attendees per day.

Who should headline Coachella 2011?