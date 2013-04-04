Coachella/Stagecoach promoters reach deal to stay in Indio through 2030

After threatening to pull out of Indio last year over raised fees, Coachella promoters Golden Voice have now agreed to a deal with the California city that could keep both Coachella and its sister festival Stagecoach on Indio”s Empire Polo Grounds through 2030.

As part of the deal, according to the Los Angeles Times, AEG subsidiary Golden Voice will more than double the city”s share of per-ticket revenue starting next year, when it will leap from $2.33 per ticket to $5.01 per ticket.

Goldenvoice”s proposal, which was unanimously accepted by Indio”s Planning Commission, includes the plan to expand the current three weekends of festivals (two Coachella and one for Stagecoach) to five if Goldenvoice wishes to. If they are added, the two additional festivals would happen in the fall.

Coachella has been held on the Empire Polo Grounds since it started in 1999. It expanded to two weekends last year. Stagecoach rolled into town in 2007.

The three festivals brought in $89.1 million in 2012 to the local economy according to the Direct Management Group,