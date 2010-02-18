Cobain biopic moving forward with ‘Messenger’ director Moverman

Oren Moverman, the director behind “The Messenger,” will be helming Universal Pictures’ biopic of Kurt Cobain.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project is partly inspired by Cobain biography “Heavier than Heaven: A Biography of Kurt Cobain” and has screenwriter David Benioff penning, which he’s been working on since 2007. The latter has been researching with the late Nirvana frontman’s friends.

Universal owns Courtney Love and her late husband’s life rights. She optioned the film rights to “Heavier than Heaven.”

This isn’t the first time Cobain will get the cinematic treatment. Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film “Last Days” was based on Cobain’s, well, last days before his suicide in 1994. The 2006 documentary “About a Boy” was also on Cobain and his music, and the music he inspired out of others.

Moverman and his “Messenger” co-writer Alessandro Camon are currently up for a Best Screenplay Academy Award.

Are you ready for a Cobain biopic? Does Kurt Cobain deserve a biopic, or does his legacy deserve to be left alone?