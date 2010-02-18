Cobain biopic moving forward with ‘Messenger’ director Moverman

#Kurt Cobain #Nirvana
02.18.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Oren Moverman, the director behind “The Messenger,” will be helming Universal Pictures’ biopic of Kurt Cobain.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project is partly inspired by Cobain biography “Heavier than Heaven: A Biography of Kurt Cobain” and has screenwriter David Benioff penning, which he’s been working on since 2007. The latter has been researching with the late Nirvana frontman’s friends.

Universal owns Courtney Love and her late husband’s life rights. She optioned the film rights to “Heavier than Heaven.”

This isn’t the first time Cobain will get the cinematic treatment. Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film “Last Days” was based on Cobain’s, well, last days before his suicide in 1994. The 2006 documentary “About a Boy” was also on Cobain and his music, and the music he inspired out of others.

Moverman and his “Messenger” co-writer Alessandro Camon are currently up for a Best Screenplay Academy Award.

Are you ready for a Cobain biopic? Does Kurt Cobain deserve a biopic, or does his legacy deserve to be left alone?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kurt Cobain#Nirvana
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSCOURTNEY LOVEKURT COBAINkurt cobain biopickurt cobain movieNIRVANAOREN MOVERMANOSCARSTHE MESSENGER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP