Cobie Smulders talks ‘How I Met Your Mother’ finale with David Letterman

If you have been anywhere near social media in the last 16 or 17 hours, you know that the reaction to last night”s finale of “How I Met Your Mother” hasn”t been especially positive. There are unquestionably people out there who liked it, but the vast majority of opinion seems to be in line with that offered by Alan Sepinwall in his review.

Cobie Smulders was on “The Late Show with David Letterman” last night to talk about the finale, but was only able to do so in the vaguest of terms as the episode hadn”t aired when the taping of the talk show took place. If you watch the video, you”ll see her deflect the question about how the show gets wrapped up and focus instead on the general structure of the episode and how the bit with Ted”s future children was filmed years earlier.

The actress also notes that creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas have “been allowed to see their vision through” with last night”s conclusion. It would be truly fascinating to have Smulders or another of the cast members (or producers) back on Letterman or another series today, to talk abut the thought process behind the finale and what they believed the reaction was going to be versus what it actually was. Bays and Thomas, as Letterman seems to sort of remember, actually began their career writing on “The Late Show” in 1997 before heading off to other projects including, eventually “HIMYM.”

did the finale deliver what you wanted? Is the upset some fans feel out of line?