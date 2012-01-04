Cobra Starship and Mac Miller’s ‘Middle Finger’ gets official release

#Mac Miller
01.04.12 7 years ago

“Middle Finger” may be the cheeriest song about flipping the bird ever released.

Fans of Mac Miller and Cobra Starship (and whatever that seemingly small overlapping intersection may be) will surely already be familiar with the downright jaunty, toe-tapper about throwing your middle fingers up, “to the sky-y-y-y” since the promotional track surfaced on the internet months ago.

Now, however, the song will get its proper release as an official single from Cobra Starship”s  2011 album, “Night Shades,” according to The Boombox. Available on iTunes starting yesterday, it goes to radio next week. 

[More after the jump…]

But as the lyrics describe, you really don”t need to be irritated to point upward. In fact, in this song, it”s really an expression of happiness, perhaps after you’ve had a few drinks. This could leave room for lots of confusion and possible misinterpretation. That”s all I”m saying.

“It’s just like a fun song,” Cobra Starship lead singer Gabe Saporta told The BoomBox. “We shot a video for it. It kind of reminds us of the videos we used to make before we had video budgets. It’s a really fun video for us.”  Until the new video surfaces, you can enjoy the lyric video below.

Cobra Starship is coming off its top 10 hit, “You Make Me Feel…” featuring Sabi  and Miller probably still hasn”t come back to earth after debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “Blue Side Park.”

What do you think of the Stargate-produced “Middle Finger?”
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mac Miller
TAGSBlue Side ParkCobra StarshipGabe SaportaMac MillerMIDDLE FINGERNight ShadesThe BoomboxYou Make Me Feel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP