The Coen Bros. find their new leading man

Though you may not know him by name, you’ve no doubt seen Oscar Isaac in several recent films, including this year’s “Drive” opposite Ryan Gosling, “Robin Hood” with Russell Crowe in 2010 and the Zack Snyder passion project “Sucker Punch”, which came out in March.

Isaac should receive a big boost in name recognition now, however, as it’s being reported by Deadline that the actor has just booked the lead role in the new Joel and Ethan Coen film “Inside Llewyn Davis”, which is set against the backdrop of the Greenwich Village folk music scene in the 1960s. The Coen Bros. penned the script and will direct, with production scheduled to start early next year in New York. It’s being produced by Scott Rudin, though no domestic distributor has yet come on board.

The Bros.’ last film,”True Grit” starring Jeff Bridges, grossed over $250 million worldwide and was nominated for ten Academy Awards.

Isaac will next be seen in Madonna’s “W.E.” and “The Bourne Legacy” opposite Jeremy Renner. The former film hits theaters on December 9th, while “Legacy” has been slated for release on August 3, 2012.