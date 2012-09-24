Coen brothers sell ‘Fargo’ TV series to FX

The Coen brothers are revisiting an old classic for a new small-screen project.

The writer/directors have made a deal with FX to develop a TV series loosely based on their Oscar-winning 1996 film “Fargo,” with Noah Hawley (“Bones,” “The Unusuals”) on board to write and executive-produce. The “No Country for Old Men” filmmakers will also serve as executive-producers on the hour-long drama, which is a co-production of FX and MGM Television.

The news was broken by Deadline.

MGM first attempted a “Fargo” TV series back in 1997 with Edie Falco in the lead role, though that project was done without the Coens’ participation and it never moved past the pilot stage.

“Fargo” starred Frances McDormand as a pregnant police officer who attempts to unravel a deadly small-town kidnapping scheme. The film won Oscars for Best Actress (McDormand) and Best Original Screenplay.

Do you think a "Fargo" TV series sounds like a good idea?


