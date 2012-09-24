Coen brothers sell ‘Fargo’ TV series to FX

#Fargo
09.25.12 6 years ago

The Coen brothers are revisiting an old classic for a new small-screen project.

The writer/directors have made a deal with FX to develop a TV series loosely based on their Oscar-winning 1996 film “Fargo,” with Noah Hawley (“Bones,” “The Unusuals”) on board to write and executive-produce. The “No Country for Old Men” filmmakers will also serve as executive-producers on the hour-long drama, which is a co-production of FX and MGM Television.

The news was broken by Deadline.

MGM first attempted a “Fargo” TV series back in 1997 with Edie Falco in the lead role, though that project was done without the Coens’ participation and it never moved past the pilot stage.

“Fargo” starred Frances McDormand as a pregnant police officer who attempts to unravel a deadly small-town kidnapping scheme. The film won Oscars for Best Actress (McDormand) and Best Original Screenplay.

Do you think a “Fargo” TV series sounds like a good idea? Sound off in the comments.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fargo
TAGSCOEN BROTHERSethan coenFARGOFargo TV seriesFX Networkjoel coen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP