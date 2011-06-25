Coen Brothers writing musical biopic about Dave Van Ronk

The Oscar-winning Coen Brothers have always had a knack for jumping from genre to genre, whether it’s a western (“True Grit”), a surreal fantasy-comedy (“Big Lebowski”) or a gangster movie (“Miller’s Crossing”). Now they’re tackling a musical biopic, based on the life of Greenwich Village folkie Dave Van Ronk.

According to the L.A. Times, The duo are working on a screenplay inspired by Van Ronk, a left-leaning folk/blues singer and guitarist who influenced Phil Ochs, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.

Van Ronk died in 2002. His posthumous memoir “The Mayor of MacDougal Street” will â€¨form the part of the basis for the script.

At a recent Q&A at New York’s Lincoln Center, the Coens said they plan for the film to feature musical performances.

The brothers have made a folk-derived musical before, in the 2000 depression-era film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” which starred George Clooney and John Turturro.