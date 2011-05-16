Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Kanye West headline 2011 Austin City Limits

Kanye West, Coldplay, Stevie Wonder, Arcade Fire, My Morning Jacket and Cee-Lo will headline the 10th Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The event, which features more than 130 acts, takes place Sept. 16-18 in Austin”s Zilker Park.

Other acts at the festival, which takes its name from the long-running PBS series, “Austin City Limits,” include Fleet Foxes, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Nas & Damian Marley, Randy Newman, Bright Eyes, Social Distortion, TV on the Radio and Big Boi.

A handful of acts who appeared at the inaugural 2002 festival-Asleep at the Wheel, Patrice Pike, Gary Clark Jr., and Jack Ingram-will return for this year”s festivities.

Three-day general passes, which went on sale before the line-up was announced, are already sold out. Single day passes go on sale at 10 a.m., May 17.

For a full list of performer and ticket information, go to http://aclfestival.com.