Coldplay reveals new song, ‘Every Teardrop is a Waterfall,’ on Friday

It”s been a long wait and we”ve gotten a few teasers, but now Coldplay is finally ready to give us our first real taste of the British band”s long overdue fifth studio album. By the time we wake up on Friday morning, first single,”Every Teardrop is a Waterfall,” will be available for streaming on www.coldplay.com.

Coldplay drummer Will Champion sent out this email missive to fans today.

“Dear friends,

We’re about to play a bunch of summer festivals so it’s as good a time as any to put out a new song.

‘Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall’ will be available digitally on Friday 3rd June at 12pm (BST), except in the UK where it’ll come out on the stroke of midnight between Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June.

We’ll also stream it on Coldplay.com on Friday and give it a run out at Rock Im Park.

Love, Will”

The band will spend the summer exclusively headlining festivals around the world starting with Nuremberg”s Rock im Park in Germany on June 3. The only U.S. date is Chicago”s Lollapalooza, which runs Aug. 5-7.

Still no word on when the Brian Eno-produced album, Coldplay”s follow-up to 2008″s “Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends” will surface, but odds are on this fall.