Watch: Ninjas and geishas in Coldplay’s ‘Princess of China’ with Rihanna

When you’re a rock star, you can probably make demands like, “I want to be a ninja in my next music video, but I don’t want to change out of my tennis shoes.”

If I were Chris Martin, that’s what I’d do too. The Coldplay frontman fights many enemies and even Rihanna, who puts the “ire” in “desire” for the band’s “Princess of China” single. The stylish video allows for the pop stars to get their “Crouching Tiger” on, with the Bajan singer having the added benefit of an unbelievable geisha get-up and a gorgeous fainting couch.

The two oscillate between admiring and dueling each other, finishing off their romance with a sad embrace in the end. Speaking of romance, check out Martin getting his “Bad Romance” on circa 3:16, all Yuri Bradac-ing the crap out of that chair. Yes, Chris, her dance is stunning and in slow-motion.

“Princess of China” is off of Coldplay’s “Mylo Xyloto”; as I noted in my review of the album, the track is set apart from the rest of the album’s rock-pop orgy, though it may help the song get more play on radio.

Coldplay will be touring in North America later this month.