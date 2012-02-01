Colin Firth joins Reese Witherspoon for West Memphis 3 film ‘Devil’s Knot’

Oscar-winner Colin Firth has been cast opposite Reese Witherspoon in “Devil’s Knot”, the forthcoming West Memphis Three film that’s being directed by Atom Egoyan (“Chloe”, “The Sweet Hereafter”). The British actor will play Ron Lax, a private investigator who lent his services on behalf of defendants Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley during their original trials. Though he ultimately uncovered many details that pointed to the innocence of the trio, who came to be known as the West Memphis Three, his efforts weren’t enough to keep them from being convicted of murder and sentenced to either life in prison (Baldwin and Misskelley) or, in Echols’ case, death.
Witherspoon was cast back in December as Pam Hobbs, the mother of murder victim Stevie Branch. Though she was initially convinced of the three teens’ guilt in the crime, she later came to doubt their involvement.
The Firth news was broken by Deadline.
“Devil’s Knot” comes in the wake of several previous documentaries made about the case, including Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky’s “Paradise Lost” trilogy and the Peter Jackson-produced “West of Memphis”, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month.
Echols, Baldwin and Misskelley were released from prison last August on an Alford (read: technically guilty) plea, a legal maneuver that allowed them to assert their innocence while still admitting that if a new trial were to be held, they would likely be convicted based on existing evidence.
Egoyan is aiming to shoot the film this summer in Louisiana, from a script he is currently rewriting with Paul Boardman. Boardman wrote the original screenplay with Scott Derrickson, his partner on the 2005 hit “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” (which Derrickson directed).
How do you feel about the big-name cast being assembled for “Devil’s Knot”? Are you glad the case is getting the high-profile treatment, or would you prefer a grittier, less-star-studded take on the story? Sound off in the comments below!
I’m just glad Egoyan’s doing it. Everything he touches is classy.
The Sweet Hereafter is my favorite of his…great movie.
Here are facts about the West Memphis Three case:
Many people believe the WM3 were not innocent but guilty as charged and that they were the ones that committed the crime. They were found guilty by a unanimous jury the first time. They plead guilty instead of waiting for a trial the second time.
Two of the new “witnesses” against Hobbs (the step father) are fourth-hand statements. They claim that Michael Hobbs told them something, which Michael Hobbs heard from his father, which he heard from someone else.
The DNA found at the scene of the crime of the three murdered boys that was supposedly from Hobbs was from a hair that could have come from simple contact with one of the victims. The hair could have belonged to 1.5 percent of the population (or several million people).
The evidence against Hobbs is very weak. The evidence and the many confessions against the WM3 is much stronger.
Misskelley (one of the 3) confessed three separate times, once with his lawyer present. Misskelley also told two other people about the crime before he was arrested. Baldwin (one of the 3) told someone else he committed the crimes. Echols (one of the 3) was seen in muddy clothes near the crime scene. Echols is reported to have either told or bragged about the crime to four people before he was arrested.
Echols also had a history of psychiatric treatment. His reported actions included brutally killing a dog, starting fires at his school, threatening to kill his teachers and parents and stating he liked to drink blood.
‘Baldwin (one of the 3) told someone else he committed the crimes. ‘
If you’re referring to the testimony of Michael Carson,then that’s pretty much been proven to be a bunch of lies.
So glad you are well-informed of this case. (sarcasm there) – If you know a thing about forced confessions, you would know that Jessie’s confession was a mere fabrication created by an investigation team that were desperate to be heroes. This is a CLASSIC situation in which many people are falsely convicted of a crime they did not commit because they are forced into the confession.
As far as Damien being seen at the scene in muddy clothes – speculation at best. In fact, that’s one I’ve never even heard…..where did you get your facts? The 4 people Echols “bragged” to withdrew their statements. So that is insignificant.
The “confession” from Baldwin in jail was a lie from a boy named Michael Carson, who later withdrew his statement, and you will see him in the upcoming documentary by Peter Jackson apologizing for having said that to begin with!
YES Damien did have a rocky upbringing which brought about his bad behavior and plea for negative attention growing up. That doesn’t make him a murderer. Not even close.
Keep on going. I can shoot down every speck of supposed evidence you seem to have collected.
Surely Michael Pitt is perfect casting for Damien Echols.