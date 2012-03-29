Colin Firth may play a quadriplegic in new film from ‘Bridesmaids’ director

03.30.12

Paul Feig may be venturing into considerably darker territory with his next film.

The “Bridesmaids” helmer is in early talks with the Weinstein Co. to write and direct a new dramedy entitled “Untouchable”, based on the hit French film “The Intouchables”, about a wealthy man who becomes a quadriplegic after a tragic accident and later bonds with his young caretaker.

What’s more, Academy Award winner Colin Firth – most recently seen in Tomas Alfredson’s “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” – is negotiating to take the lead role in the film, which sounds like some pretty serious awards bait. Could the actor already be heading for his second Oscar?

The producer behind the original French version, which is being released in U.S. theaters by TWC on May 25, will also have a hand in the remake.

Feig made it into the big leagues last summer with “Bridesmaids”, which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. He most recently worked on developing the script for “Bridget Jones 3” (which Firth is supposedly on board for) with Universal/Working Title and considered directing the film, but ultimately decided against it. The job subsequently went to “The Full Monty” director Peter Cattaneo.

Is this a role you’d like to see Firth in? Do you think Feig can handle more dramatic material? Sound off in the comments!
 

