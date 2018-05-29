Colin Trevorrow Opens Up About His ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Exit

Getty Image

Solo: A Star Wars Story hasn’t been the only Star Wars movie to switch directors amid swirling rumors. Before Star Wars: Episode VII became Star Wars: The Last Jedi (directed by Rian Johnson), Colin Trevorrow was hired to direct Episode IX and co-write the script with his Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly. But in September of 2017, Lucasfilm announced that they and Trevorrow “have mutually chosen to part ways.”

The announcement was followed by numerous rumors. Was it because Book of Henry was so tonally weird? Was he “difficult,” as one unattributed rumor claimed? Or — as was claimed in a more recent rumor — did he and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy just not in agreement about the script? That last one seems the most plausible, as Lucasfilm replaced the script with one written by Chris Terrio and new Episode IX director J.J. Abrams.

Colin Trevorrow has now spoken publicly for the first time about his emotional departure from the director’s chair for Star Wars: Episode IX in an interview with EMPIRE: