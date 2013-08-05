College comedy ‘Townies’ starring Zac Efron and Seth Rogen gets a release date

“Townies” is coming to a theater near you next spring.

The Nicholas Stoller comedy – in which Zac Efron stars as an obnoxious college student who shakes up the lives of a couple (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who live next door to his fraternity house with their newborn baby – has been slated for release on May 9, 2014. Also starring Dave Franco, Lisa Kudrow, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jake Johnson, the Universal film was written by Andrew J. Cohen and Brendan O’Brien. Stoller last directed “The Five-Year Engagement” starring Emily Blunt and Jason Segel.

The release-date news is the second today from the studio, who earlier announced an August 29, 2014 release date for their psychological thriller “The Loft” starring Karl Urban and James Marsden.

Does “Townies” sound like a film you’d like to see? Sound off in the comments.

