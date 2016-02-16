Find out who will play a young Matt Bomer in survival drama ‘Walking Out’ — EXCLUSIVE

Alex Neustaedter, the 17-year-old actor currently playing Josh Holloway”s son on USA Network show Colony, has been given the huge compliment of being cast as a young Matt Bomer. HitFix can exclusively report that Neustaedter is playing the part of young Cal in survival drama Walking Out.

The film centers on Cal (Matt Bomer) and son David (Josh Wiggins). David travels to Montana to go hunting with his estranged father, only for the already strained trip to become a battle of survival. During the trip, Cal begins to revisit his own past, comparing his time with David to his own childhood with his father. Neustaedter plays the young Cal in the flashback scenes opposite Bill Pullman as Cal”s father.

Let”s take a look at Neustaedter side-by-side with the American Horror Story: Hotel actor:

Photo credits: Marc Cartwright; Christopher Smith/Fox

Those blue eyes. Those jawlines. Good work, casting director.

Walking Out is directed and written by twin brothers Alex and Andrew Smith and produced by Laura Ivey – she produced Meg Ryan”s directorial debut Ithaca, which also starred Neustaedter. (So perhaps we should say “good work, Laura Ivey.”)

A release date has yet to be announced for Walking Out, which has been filming in Montana this winter.