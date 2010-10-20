Columbia rescues ‘Emergency!’ for Robert Downey Jr.

Columbia Pictures has acquired the rights to Neil Strauss’ “Emergency! This Book Will Save Your Life” as a possible starring vehicle for Robert Downey Jr.

As of now, “Emergency!” is only set up with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Michael DeLuca attached as producers and busy scribe Allan Loeb (“Wall Street 2,” “Dilemma”) adapting the script.

Originally published as “Emergency : One Man’s Story Of A Dangerous World And How To Stay Alive In It,” Strauss’ 2009 book follows the author as he spans the globe learning the tools necessary to stay alive in an increasingly unstable world.

“Neil Strauss is a tremendous talent and we think Emergency! is his best work yet,” states Columbia Pictures President Matt Tolmach. “It’s a hugely entertaining read that couldn’t be more timely or topical. We think there is a fantastic film in this book and Robert and Susan, and of course, Mike are the perfect producers to take on the themes of this project.”

Strauss’ resume includes “The Dirt,” with Motley Crue, and “How to Make Love Like a Porn Star,” with Jenna Jameson.

Adds DeLuca of the project, “The book is a study in male panic and since I specialized in that throughout the 90s I felt a true kinship with the material.”

“Iron Man” and “Sherlock Holmes” star Downey will next be seen in “Due Date.”