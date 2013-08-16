Comedian Chelsea Peretti is doing some excellent Vine work

08.16.13 5 years ago

I feel like it’s my duty to send out an alert whenever someone’s making funny Vine videos, because — let’s be honest — nobody else is going to. Nor should they, really. I just don’t have anything better to do, you know? This got a little bit sad very quickly! Anyway, the delightful comedian Chelsea Peretti is, in fact, making some very funny Vine videos. Here are four of them.

If you want, I can set it up so this alert goes directly to your iPhone.

Here’s Chelsea’s advertisement for the lovely state of California:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

CA ad redux:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Chelsea got to the Red Wedding episode of “Game of Thrones” a little late:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What a lovely voice you have, my dear!:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

