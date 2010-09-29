Comedian Greg Giraldo dies at 44

Comedian Greg Giraldo, a judge on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and a celebrity roast favorite, has died.

According to TMZ , Giraldo had been hospitalized in New Brunswick, NJ after an overdose on prescription pills over the weekend. The website’s source says that it was not a suicide attempt.

Giraldo was a regular presence on the talk show circuit with many appearances on shows including “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.”

He spent the summer on the judging panel of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and also dropped by an episode of “The Marriage Ref,” but he was perhaps best known for his scathing performances on a number of Comedy Central Roasts including the recent celebration of David Hasselhoff. He also roasted the likes of Bob Saget, Joan Rivers, Flavor Flav and William Shatner over the years.

Greg Giraldo was 44.