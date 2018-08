Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Would you like to become either more interesting or more terrifying to be around? Then you’re in luck, because comedian Max Silvestri is doing an 8-part series for Mental Floss all about how to do cool and dangerously impressive stuff.

So go take out a life insurance policy on yourself, then come back and watch this video about the best way to open a bottle of champagne with a giant knife.

(via Splitsider)