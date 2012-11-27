Comedy Central elects to renew ‘Key & Peele’

11.27.12
Less than a month after America renewed Barack Obama as president, Comedy Central has renewed his anger translator Luther, plus the sketch favorite “Key & Peele.”
The cable network announced on Tuesday (November 27) that it has picked up a third 13-episode season for “Key & Peele,” though it sounds as if the popular comedy series won’t return until the fall of 2013. That sounds like a long time to wait.
Like us, everybody associated with the network and the show made the predictable Obama jokes.
“Since Obama won re-election, it only seems fair that we would give ‘Key and Peele” another season,” blurbs Comedy Central’s Kent Alterman.
Stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele add, “”We are so thrilled about the pick-up and want to thank COMEDY CENTRAL for FOUR MORE YEARS!. Oh wait, what”s that? One more year? Oh… ok, that will work too.”
Fittingly, “Key & Peele” will wrap its second season on Wednesday, November 28 at 10:30 p.m. 

