Comedy Central greenlights three new series including ‘The Burn’ with Jeff Ross

Comedy Central has picked up three new unorthodox-sounding shows starring three comedians with larger-than-life personalities and opinions.

First off, “The Burn” will star the “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross, who will bring his roasting skills to bear on everything and everyone in his path. Ross and his not-very-nice pals will take aim at each week’s most-discussed people, places and things.

“Jeff embodies comedy past and comedy future simultaneously, and we are excited to be in the present with him,” said Comedy Central’s Kent Alterman in a release.

“Thank you Comedy Central,” added Ross. “My mission is clear. To rip the world a new asshole one crack at a time. I can’t wait to get started.”

Secondly, “Review with Forrest MacNeil” will find Andrew Daly (“Eastbound & Down”) playing a critic who, instead of movies or food, reviews real life’s most intense experiences — from divorce to murder — much to the chagrin of his put-upon family.

“I know Andy Daly”s wife and I want to assure her that contrary to the documentary style of the show, it is fictional,” said Alterman.

“This show will be a great service to society,” said Daly. “If you’re thinking about cheating on your spouse or murdering someone, please wait until we review it so you can avoid the pitfalls and enjoy the experience.”

Finally, in “Nathan For You,” Canadian writer-comedian Nathan Fielder (“Jon Benjamin Has A Van”) will dispense hilarious advice to real people as they deal with their struggling businesses.

“I”m hoping the best advice Nathan ever gives me turns out to be that he advised me to pick up this show,” joked Alterman.

“Picking up my show is a great move for Comedy Central,” said Fielder. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a major uptick in Viacom stock today.”