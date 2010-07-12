Comedy Central orders ‘Jon Benjamin Has a Van’

Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of the new series “Jon Benjamin Has a Van.”
The sketch comedy series will begin production this fall and will premiere in the summer of 2011 on Comedy Central. It stars Jon Benjamin and, we presume, a van.
In actuality, the series is produced by Benjamin, Andrew Steele and Funny or Die and features Benjamin as an intrepid reporter who hits the streets — in his custom van — and does undercover, man-on-the-street and human interest journalist or, rather, “journalist.”
“Jon Benjamin has always been a very good driver. Outfitting him with a brand new van, with automatic transmission and filled with video recording equipment, will really allow his creativity to flourish,” states Kent Alterman, Comedy Central’s head of original programming and production.
Adds Benjamin, “Not since de Tocqueville has there been a more insightful look into the fabric of America and the people who live in it and I’m not just saying that because I read that book and you didn’t. Anyway, if you hate everything French, there’s a shot you will love this show.”
And because it would be a shame to leave out any of the quotes from a Comedy Central press release, the collective Funny or Die entity adds, “We see this opportunity as one more step in our long march to take over the entertainment industry.”
Benjamin is a newly minted Emmy nominee for his vocal work on FX’s “Archer.” A long-time Comedy Central veteran, Benjamin co-created “Freak Show” with David Cross and served as a writer and co-producer on “Important Things with Demetri Martin.”
His work on Dr Katz and Home Movies is so great. I’m sure this will be pretty good, but then comedy central will cancel it anyway.
He’s the best part of Archer, and Archer has a lot of good parts. I’m excited for this.