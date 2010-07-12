Comedy Central orders ‘Jon Benjamin Has a Van’

Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of the new series “Jon Benjamin Has a Van.”

Â

The sketch comedy series will begin production this fall and will premiere in the summer of 2011 on Comedy Central. It stars Jon Benjamin and, we presume, a van.

Â

In actuality, the series is produced by Benjamin, Andrew Steele and Funny or Die and features Benjamin as an intrepid reporter who hits the streets — in his custom van — and does undercover, man-on-the-street and human interest journalist or, rather, “journalist.”

Â

“Jon Benjamin has always been a very good driver. Outfitting him with a brand new van, with automatic transmission and filled with video recording equipment, will really allow his creativity to flourish,” states Kent Alterman, Comedy Central’s head of original programming and production.

Â

Adds Benjamin, “Not since de Tocqueville has there been a more insightful look into the fabric of America and the people who live in it and I’m not just saying that because I read that book and you didn’t. Anyway, if you hate everything French, there’s a shot you will love this show.”

Â

And because it would be a shame to leave out any of the quotes from a Comedy Central press release, the collective Funny or Die entity adds, “We see this opportunity as one more step in our long march to take over the entertainment industry.”

Â

Benjamin is a newly minted Emmy nominee for his vocal work on FX’s “Archer.” A long-time Comedy Central veteran, Benjamin co-created “Freak Show” with David Cross and served as a writer and co-producer on “Important Things with Demetri Martin.”