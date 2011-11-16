Comedy Central renews ‘South Park’ through 2016

Comedy Central has reached a new agreement with Trey Parker and Matt Stone to keep the long-running animated hit “South Park” on the network through 2016.

The deal, which locks Parker and Stone into continued duties writing, directing and editing episodes, extends “South Park” into its 20th season.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 15 years and we love working there,” Parker and Stone say in a joint statement. “‘South Park’ is a blast and we can’t wait to make more.”

“South Park” will wrap up the second half of its 15th season on Wednesday (November 16) night and it wasn’t that long ago that June’s midseason finale, “You’re Getting Old,” seemed to suggest that Tony winners Parker and Stone might be contemplating new directions. Instead, they’re sticking with the show that made their names when it premiered back in 1997.

“The collective genius of Matt and Trey knows no bounds,” blurbs Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless. “Week after week and season after season they continue to surprise and delight ‘South Park’ fans, and that includes all of us here at Comedy Central. We’re thrilled that the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman will continue through 2016.”

The current “South Park” season is averaging 3.5 million viewers per episode and remains Wednesday’s top show on all of television among the very restrictive demographic of Men 18-24, though it tops all of cable on Wednesdays in a slew of other demos including adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.