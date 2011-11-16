Comedy Central renews ‘South Park’ through 2016

Comedy Central has reached a new agreement with Trey Parker and Matt Stone to keep the long-running animated hit “South Park” on the network through 2016.
The deal, which locks Parker and Stone into continued duties writing, directing and editing episodes, extends “South Park” into its 20th season.
“Comedy Central has been our home for 15 years and we love working there,” Parker and Stone say in a joint statement. “‘South Park’ is a blast and we can’t wait to make more.”
“South Park” will wrap up the second half of its 15th season on Wednesday (November 16) night and it wasn’t that long ago that June’s midseason finale, “You’re Getting Old,” seemed to suggest that Tony winners Parker and Stone might be contemplating new directions. Instead, they’re sticking with the show that made their names when it premiered back in 1997.
“The collective genius of Matt and Trey knows no bounds,” blurbs Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless. “Week after week and season after season they continue to surprise and delight ‘South Park’ fans, and that includes all of us here at Comedy Central. We’re thrilled that the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman will continue through 2016.”
The current “South Park” season is averaging 3.5 million viewers per episode and remains Wednesday’s top show on all of television among the very restrictive demographic of Men 18-24, though it tops all of cable on Wednesdays in a slew of other demos including adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.
Daniel obviously doesn’t think much of SOUTH PARK. Taking bets on him liking that crappier FAMILY GUY more.
Razorback – Hmmm… I didn’t feel like there was even all that much “tone” in this story. But no. I don’t love “South Park.” And no. I don’t like “Family Guy” appreciably more.
-Daniel
Gonna have to agree with razorback that it came off as you not loving South Park. I don’t know how he inferred any love of Family Guy out of it but I’m sure you share Alan’s twitter sentiments about it being renewed, “Yay?”
Levi – The “Yay?” was my sentiment. Alan just RTed it…
-Daniel
Yay!
Wonderful news. This show is one of the greatest satires ever. I had been a bit worried after “You’re getting old,” but this is very good to hear.
What makes South Park genius is the fact that it’s unafraid to take on ALL sacred cows.
Unlike Jon Stewart or Bill Maher or Stephen Colbert, South Park takes on the ridiculous of ALL sides of politics and religion.
The people I find that don’t like South Park are the ones who wanna laugh when Trey and Matt takes on the sacred cows they hate, but recoil when they turn on the sacred cows they love.
Kinda like Isaac Hayes. I respect you Dan, so I hope you’re not in that group.
And I can only hope this means that eventually, Matt and Trey will be bringing us The Woman in White (aka Spooge-drenched Blowjob Queen) soon.
UGABugKiller – To my mind, Trey and Matt are just grown-up Holden Caulfields, going around whining about how everybody’s a phony and thinking that counts as their own authenticity. It’s a hollow point of view.
But that’s just my opinion…
-Daniel
Fair enough. I of course, don’t agree.
But that’s the wonderful thing that makes the world an interesting place: different ideas, different opinions.
Just glad you don’t dislike South Park because they poke holes in and expose the sacred cows you hold dear, as well as the ones you hate.