Comedy Central will roast Donald Trump

#Donald Trump #Comedy Central
12.16.10 8 years ago 3 Comments
Continuing its storied tradition of fish-in-a-barrel celebrity roasts, Comedy Central has announced that “Apprentice” star and USFL killer Donald Trump will be the next subject of good-natured mockery.
The “Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump” will tape on March 9, 2011 in New York City, which should give the usual comedic talent plenty of time to dig up something amusing to say about the teflon-haired titan of industry. 
“I’ll show up to the Roast because Comedy Central is paying me a lot of money, but I”m confused as to how anybody could make fun of me,” Trump states, presumably kidding.
The Trump roast will air on Comedy Central at some point in the spring of 2011.
“Donald Trump is a brilliant business man, who has made the Trump name a worldwide brand. We are so glad he agreed to be Roasted. I’m hoping he buys me a plane.” states Elizabeth Porter, SVP, specials and talent for Comedy Central, presumably kidding.
Recent difficult-to-derride Comedy Central Roast subjects have included David Hasselhoff, Joan Rivers, Bob Saget, Pamela Anderson, William Shatner and the unimpeachable Flavor Flav.

