Comedy Central will roast Donald Trump

Continuing its storied tradition of fish-in-a-barrel celebrity roasts, Comedy Central has announced that “Apprentice” star and USFL killer Donald Trump will be the next subject of good-natured mockery.
The “Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump” will tape on March 9, 2011 in New York City, which should give the usual comedic talent plenty of time to dig up something amusing to say about the teflon-haired titan of industry.
“I’ll show up to the Roast because Comedy Central is paying me a lot of money, but I”m confused as to how anybody could make fun of me,” Trump states, presumably kidding.
The Trump roast will air on Comedy Central at some point in the spring of 2011.
“Donald Trump is a brilliant business man, who has made the Trump name a worldwide brand. We are so glad he agreed to be Roasted. I’m hoping he buys me a plane.” states Elizabeth Porter, SVP, specials and talent for Comedy Central, presumably kidding.
Recent difficult-to-derride Comedy Central Roast subjects have included David Hasselhoff, Joan Rivers, Bob Saget, Pamela Anderson, William Shatner and the unimpeachable Flavor Flav.
I hope I will be able enjoy this show as much as past roast’s. Greg Giraldo was always my favourite on these shows and it will be sad to watch one without him.
Without Greg Giraldo, I don’t think it’ll be half as good as it could’ve been..
I just saw your post Shanemo, and I’m in total agreement. Here’s a hoping that hacks like Andy Dick don’t make it to the roast.
I think this is going to be a great roast. Donald Trump is an easy target but what famous person isn't? Everyone has some dirt that at least one person knows. I cant wait to see this when it airs.