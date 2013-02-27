Comedy pilots: David Spade joins ‘Bad Management,’ ‘Office’ alums book next gigs

A rundown of today’s pilot deals in the comedy arena…

– David Spade and Rachael Harris (“New Girl,” “The Hangover”) have been cast in ABC’s comedy pilot “Bad Management,” about the conflict that arises when the head of a high-end department store (the previously-cast Sharon Horgan) butts heads with the son of her boss (Spade), who decides to sex up the company’s image with a focus on youth and beauty. Harris, who will play one of the store’s employees, is also writing and executive-producing the prospective series. Spade is in second position for the project, as he’s still committed to starring in the next season of CBS’s “Rules of Engagement” if it ends up being renewed (it’s currently “on the bubble”). [EW]

– “Office” alum Melora Hardin has been set for TBS workplace comedy “Do It Yourself,” a multi-camera pilot about Nick, a twentysomething math teacher who’s forced to get a job at a big-box store and ultimately becomes the leader of the band of misfits he works alongside. Hardin will play Nick’s paranoid, power-hungry boss Kate in the potential series, which was written by Walt Becker (“Glory Daze”) and Rob Long (TBS’s “Sullivan & Son”). TBS regular James Widdoes (“Sullivan & Son,” “Men at Work”) has been tapped to direct the pilot. [Deadline]

– Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) has been tapped to star in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot “The Gabriels,” about a neurotic, reserved Wisconsin family caught living in a community of extroverts. Kinsey will star as Gail Gabriel, the wife of Rob Riggle’s Ken, who is attempting to build up her therapy practice but inevitably leaves her patients feeling worse. The pilot, which is being written and executive-produced by Justin Hurwitz (“The League”) and Andrew Gurland (“The Last Exorcims Part II”), also has Tim Meadows, Sara Sevigny, Brooke Sorenson and River Alexander on board to star. [Hollywood Reporter]

– Mary Elizabeth Ellis (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) has been cast as Will Arnett’s sister in CBS’s untitled Greg Garcia comedy pilot, which centers on Jack (Arnett), a recent divorcee whose life becomes even more complicated when his parents begin having marital problems. JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Margo Martindale are also on board to star in the multi-cam pilot as Jack’s best friend and mother, respectively. The prospective series will be written by Garcia (“Raising Hope,” “My Name Is Earl”), with Jim Burrows on tap to direct the pilot episode. [TVLine]

– Melanie Leishman has been cast opposite “Bridesmaids” co-screenwriter Annie Mumolo in the ABC comedy pilot “Middle Age Rage,” which centers on Carol, a middle-aged wife and mother who decides she’s tired of feeling invisible and speaks up in an effort to demand respect from her family. Leishman will star as Carol’s teenage daughter Cass. The series comes from Emmy-winning writer Cheryl Holliday (“Still Standing,” “Norm”). [Deadline]

– Chyler Leigh (“Grey’s Anatomy”) has been tapped to star in the NBC comedy pilot “Holding Patterns,” a multi-cam sitcom about a group of friends forced to deal with their irrevocably-altered lives after they survive a plane crash. Leigh is slated to play Leah, a sarcastic, absent-minded slacker whose heart is in the right place. The series comes from Justin Spitzer (“The Office”). [TVLine]



